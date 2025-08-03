August 3, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







MAINE CANDLEPINS BOWL OVER CURVE 4-1 Portland, Maine - The Maine Candlepins (15-16, 49-49) handled the Altoona Curve (17-14, 48-52) 4-1 on Saturday night in front of 6,868 fans, the 15th sellout of the season at Delta Dental Park. Trailing Altoona 1-0 heading to the bottom of the third, Maine's offense rallied. Karson Simas led off the inning with a single and then moved to second on an ensuing groundout. The next batter Max Ferguson ripped an RBI single which tied the game at 1-1. After Ferguson swiped second base, Marvin Alcantara singled Ferguson to third and then stole second base. In the ensuing at-bat, Allan Castro cracked a two-run single which gave the Candlepins a 3-1 lead. Following Castro swiping second and a strikeout, Miguel Bleis roped an RBI double to give Maine a 4-1 lead. Altoona started the scoring in the top of the third. Maikol Escotto worked a one out walk and then stole second and third base. The next batter Termarr Johnson hit a sacrifice fly that scored Escotto and gave the Curve a 1-0 advantage. RHP Cooper Adams (1-0, 0.00 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit and striking out two. RHP Reidis Sena (S,2) received the save pitching 1.0 inning while walking one and recording a strikeout.

MAX STAYS HOT Sea Dogs utility man Max Ferguson has been scorching hot as of late after going 2-4 with an RBI in last night's win. Ferguson's batting average has sky rocketed to .235 while riding a six-game hitting streak before Friday night's game when he reached base three times via the walk but tallied no hits.

MIGGY MIGGY Sea Dogs OF Miguel Bleis didn't look phased in his Double-A debut in last night's 4-1 win over the curve, going 1-4 with an RBI double for his first Double-A knock. Before his promotion to Double-A, Bleis was slashing .226 in High-A Greenville while leading the team in home runs with 13 on the year.

CHACON IS BACK IN THE LINEUP Sea Dogs outfielder Juan Chacon is back in the starting lineup for the first time since July 13 vs Hartford, Chacon tallied a multi-hit performance going 2-4 with two RBI and a stolen base. It was his third game with multiple hits on the season.

STRUMMIN ALONG Sea Dogs relief pitchers Jack Anderson and Noah Song share a common hobby, they both play guitar. Anderson plays both an electric and acoustic guitar and loves to just strum along to different songs that don't have guitar in a certain part. His favorite band to replicate is Pink Floyd and his favorite Pink Floyd song is Comfortably Numb. Song also plays electric, acoustic, and the Ukulele as well. Song's favorite band is Avenged Sevenfold

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 3, 2011 - Portland scored three unearned runs in the top of the 9th inning at Bowie and beat the Baysox 8-6...Matt Spring finished 2-for-4 with 3 RBI...Mitch Dening knocked in two runs with a single.

ON THE MOUND RHP Jack Anderson makes his fourth start of the season, sporting a 2-4 record with a 2.28 ERA. His last start came on June 7 against Hartford, throwing 3.0 innings of three-run ball (two earned) while giving up five hits, one walk, and striking out four.







Eastern League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.