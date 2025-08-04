Ferguson Named Eastern League Player of the Week

August 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' infielder/ outfielder Max Ferguson has been selected by Minor League Baseball as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of July 28th through August 3rd.

On Tuesday, July 29th, he hit a pinch-hit grand slam, the first grand slam of his pro-career, in the seventh inning to give the Sea Dogs a 4-3 victory over the Altoona Curve. Ferguson homered again on Wednesday, July 30th, a two-run shot in the seventh inning.

Ferguson appeared in six games during the week, hitting .438 (7-for-16) with three doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, five walks, and a stolen base. He led the league with a .571 OBP, a 1.571 OPS, and tied for first with a 1.000 SLG. He also tied for first with eight RBI and three doubles, tied for second with five walks, and ranked third with his .438 average for the week. Ferguson has hit safely in eight of his last nine games.

In 85 games this season, Ferguson has hit .198 with 7 home runs, 28 RBI, and ranks seventh in the league with 25 stolen bases.

The Red Sox acquired Ferguson from the San Diego Padres on August 2, 2022, along with first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Corey Rosier in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jay Groome.

Ferguson is the third Sea Dogs player to earn Eastern League Player of the Week honors this season, joining Blaze Jordan (May 19th -May 25th) and Allan Castro (June 30th- July 6th). Blaze Jordan also earned Eastern League Player of the Month honors for May. Additionally, Connelly Early (June 23rd- June 28th) and David Sandlin (May 26th- June 1st and June 16th- June 22nd) have taken home Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors this season for the Sea Dogs.

The Sea Dogs begin a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field in Harrisburg, PA, on Tuesday, August 4th. The Sea Dogs return home for a double homestand on Tuesday, August 12th, where they will host the Somerset Patriots (Yankees) for six games August 12th through August 17th and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) for six games August 19th through August 24th. Highlights of the homestand include Boston Celtics Night on August 12th, Fireworks on August 15th, Star Wars Night on August 16th, and an appearance by Bluey on August 24th. Tickets are available for all Sea Dogs home games. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by phone at 207-879-9500.







