RubberDucks Announce 2026 Game Dates; Season Opener Is Thursday, April 2 at Canal Park

August 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce their 2026 Early Edition Schedule presented by Blind & Sons with dates for the 138-game Double-A season. The club will play 69 home games in 2026, beginning with the home opener against the Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday, April 2, and concluding on Sunday, Sept. 6 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

The 2026 schedule consists of largely six-game series beginning on Tuesday and ending on Sunday. The RubberDucks will be at Canal Park for 12 weekends throughout the season playing, 11 six-game series and one three-game series (April 2-4).

"Even though there is still more fun to be had at Canal Park in 2025, the release of our 2026 schedule has us looking forward to planning another summer of fun," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "With 69 home games and 12 weekends at Canal Park, there will be many opportunities for the best fans in baseball to enjoy affordable family fun in downtown Akron."

The RubberDucks will play a season-long 12-game homestand over 13 days beginning on Tuesday, June 30 against Erie and ending on Sunday, July 12 against Chesapeake.

A full early edition of the schedule presented by Blind & Sons can be found

here. Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for all remaining 2025 RubberDucks home games can be purchased by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks regular season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 7. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.







Eastern League Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.