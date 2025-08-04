Trent Sellers Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for July 28 - August 3

August 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Trent Sellers

(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has named Somerset Patriots RHP Trent Sellers as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for games played July 28 to August 3.

Sellers earned the win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) on Saturday after he allowed 0 R on 1 H and 7 K in 5.0 IP.

For the season, Sellers is 2-4 with a 3.90 ERA and is the team leader with his 94 K, 80.2 IP and 18 games started. He has struck out 7 or more batters in 7 of his starts this season.

Sellers was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on 7/31/23 and has since gone 9-7 with a 3.07 ERA and 194 K over 164.1 IP in 50 games (27 starts) for the organization.

He becomes the fourth Patriot to receive an MiLB weekly award this season, joining OF Brendan Jones (7/7-7/13), OF Spencer Jones (6/16-6/22) and RHP Brendan Beck (4/14-4/20).

