Rodriguez Cruz Cruises Past Binghamton With Seven Scoreless in Win Tuesday Afternoon

August 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game one of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Tuesday by a score of 3-2.
The Patriots won their first game of the season without recording an RBI. In Somerset's 16 games since the All-Star break, 14 have been decided by three runs or fewer, while eight games have been decided by one run. In the second half, the Patriots are 13-8 in their 21 games that have been decided by three runs or fewer. With an overall record of nine games above .500, and eight games above .500 in the second half, both records set a high watermark for Somerset this season.
RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K) picked up the win, recording a Double-A-high eight strikeouts in his fourth Double-A start.
In four Double-A starts, Rodriguez-Cruz has thrown 26.0 IP over which he has allowed 17 H, 5 ER, 6 BB and tallied 23 K. Rodriguez-Cruz has a 1.73 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP and a .183 AVG. Rodriguez-Cruz leads all active Yankee minor leaguers in IP (109.2), AVG (.176) and ERA (2.13). Rodriguez-Cruz also ranks second in K (122), WHIP (1.02) and tied for second in W (8).
RHP Danny Watson (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K) earned his fifth save in his team-lead tying 32nd outing with Somerset this season.
C Tomas Frick (2-for-3, R, 2B) ripped his third consecutive multi-hit game, including a double in the fifth inning.
Over his last three games since 8/2 vs. RIC, Frick is 6-for-10 (.600/.636/.700) with 2 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K and a 1.336 OPS.
1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, R, 2 K) slashed his 15th multi-hit game with two singles in the seventh and eighth innings, scoring in the seventh.
