Senators Fall 1-0 in Pitchers' Duel with Sea Dogs

August 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg's offense couldn't break through Tuesday night at FNB Field, dropping a 1-0 heartbreaker to the Portland Sea Dogs.

The game's only run came in the sixth inning when Miguel Bleis walked, stole second, and scored on Ronaldo Hernández's RBI double. Harrisburg had its best chance in the ninth, putting runners on the corners with no outs and loading the bases with one out, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.

Kevin Made and Carlos De La Cruz each collected two hits, with De La Cruz doubling in the ninth to spark the final rally. Starter Kyle Luckham and the Senators' bullpen combined to allow just one run on four hits, but Portland's staff fanned nine and stranded ten Harrisburg baserunners.







