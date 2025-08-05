Senators Fall 1-0 in Pitchers' Duel with Sea Dogs
August 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
Harrisburg's offense couldn't break through Tuesday night at FNB Field, dropping a 1-0 heartbreaker to the Portland Sea Dogs.
The game's only run came in the sixth inning when Miguel Bleis walked, stole second, and scored on Ronaldo Hernández's RBI double. Harrisburg had its best chance in the ninth, putting runners on the corners with no outs and loading the bases with one out, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.
Kevin Made and Carlos De La Cruz each collected two hits, with De La Cruz doubling in the ninth to spark the final rally. Starter Kyle Luckham and the Senators' bullpen combined to allow just one run on four hits, but Portland's staff fanned nine and stranded ten Harrisburg baserunners.
Eastern League Stories from August 5, 2025
- Jebb, Siani Combine for Seven Hits in 6-5 Win - Altoona Curve
- Yard Goats Three-Game Win-Streak Snapped - Hartford Yard Goats
- Fisher Cats Win Sixth Straight Behind Rogers' Eighth Quality Start - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Miller Has Three Hits and Home Run in Series Opening Loss - Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators Fall 1-0 in Pitchers' Duel with Sea Dogs - Harrisburg Senators
- SeaWolves Blanked in Opener against Squirrels - Erie SeaWolves
- Squirrels Shut out SeaWolves, 1-0, to Open Road Series - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- August 5, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Lampe Leads Akron to 3-2 Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Overn Picks up First Double-A Hit in Loss to Akron - Chesapeake Baysox
- Sea Dogs to Host Cornhole Tournament - Portland Sea Dogs
- Rodriguez Cruz Cruises Past Binghamton With Seven Scoreless in Win Tuesday Afternoon - Somerset Patriots
- Tong Records 150th Strikeout, Binghamton Drops Series Opener to Somerset - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- SeaWolves Partner with Fanduel Sports Network - Erie SeaWolves
- Yankees Promote RHP Ben Hess to Double-A Somerset - Somerset Patriots
- Rogers, Fisher Cats Open Home Series with Reading - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.