Rogers, Fisher Cats Open Home Series with Reading

August 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (15-17, 44-57) and Reading Fightin Phils (13-20, 38-62) open a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Tuesday night.

LAST TIME OUT

The Fisher Cats took five of six games against the Chesapeake Baysox last week, capped off with a 9-4 win on Sunday afternoon. Victor Arias launched his first career Double-A homer on the first pitch of the game and followed up with another blast in the top of the fourth inning.

Former Fisher Cats starter Juaron Watts-Brown (L, 2-3) made his Chesapeake debut and allowed five earned runs and struck out six over four innings.

New Hampshire's Ryan Watson (W, 5-8) was one out shy of completing a quality start, finishing with three earned runs on six hits, while striking out four over 5-2/3 frames. Justin Kelly, C hay Yeager and Devereaux Harrison combined to keep the Baysox hitless across 3-1/3 relief frames, allowing just one base runner on a walk.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Grant Rogers (4-6, 3.46 ERA) will make his 13th Fisher Cats start this season and second against Reading. Rogers surrendered a career-high six runs against the Fightin Phils on June 13 in Reading. The righty responded with three consecutive quality starts, allowing four earned runs across his next 19 innings pitched. His last time out was on July 30 in Chesapeake, where Rogers turned in 5-2/3 innings and gave up four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks in New Hampshire's 7-5 win. Rogers went 3-2 with a 3.23 earned run average in July, surrendering 11 earned runs across five starts and 30-2/3 innings pitched. Rogers spent three years at McNeese State before being selected by Toronto in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The two-time Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year and consensus All-American logged 192.2/3 innings for the Cowboys and maintained a career 2.99 earned run average.

The Fightin Phils send right-hander Jean Cabrera (5-5, 3.61 ERA) to the hill for his 20th start of the season. Cabrera owns a 5.23 earned run average across 10-1/3 innings against the Fisher Cats this season, allowing six runs in two starts. He leads all Eastern League arms in innings pitched with 102-1/3 and is one of just three pitchers to have eclipsed the 100-inning mark this year. Signed as an international free agent in 2019, the Phillies protected Cabrera from the Rule 5 Draft in November of 2024. The Maracay, Venezuela, product split time between Reading and High-A Jersey Shore in 2024 and is listed as the Phillies' No. 8 prospect (MLB Pipeline).

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 5, 2018- The Fisher Cats won a back-and-forth affair with Erie 7-6 at Delta Dental Stadium when Jon Berti hit a walk-off inside-the-park home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth. It was one of two homers the Fisher Cats hit. The other was by Patrick Canwell. Forrest Wall had three hits and drove in three runs for New Hampshire.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Fightin Phils continue their six-game series with a 12:05 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday afternoon.







