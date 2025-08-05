Fisher Cats Win Sixth Straight Behind Rogers' Eighth Quality Start

August 5, 2025

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (15-17, 44-57) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils (13-21, 38-63) at Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday night, 7-6. Fisher Cats left fielder Je'Von Ward crushed his second Double-A homer to cap off a four-run bottom of the sixth inning and starter Grant Rogers dealt his eighth quality start for New Hampshire in the series-opening win.

New Hampshire's Rogers (W, 5-6) completed his eighth quality start since joining the Fisher Cats on May 20. The righty turned in six innings, allowing three earned runs on nine hits, with no walks and three strikeouts. Reliever Hunter Gregory entered in the top of the seventh inning and allowed two runs on four hits over 1-2/3 innings of work. Conor Larkin (S, 7) picked up the final out of the top of the eighth inning and went on to notch his seventh save of the season, tossing 1-1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Tonight's top takeaways:

RHP Grant Rogers fires eight Fisher Cats quality start

OF Je'Von Ward launches second Double-A home run

OF Gabriel Martinez crushes second longball of the season

INF Cade Doughty records three-hit game

Reading starter Jean Cabrera (L, 5-6) surrendered six runs on seven hits through five innings and suffered the loss. Three R-Phils arms completed the final three frames as Jaydenn Estanista gave up one run on one hit and three walks. Relievers Tristan Garnett and Eiberson Castellano each threw one scoreless inning of relief.

The Fisher Cats scratched across their first runs in the bottom of the second inning when shortstop Cade Doughty smoked a one-out double. Right fielder Gabriel Martinez followed by crushing his second homer of the year to give New Hampshire a 2-0 lead.

Doughty has now reached safely in 14 of his last 15 games and went 3-for-3 with a pair of runs scored on Tuesday night.

After the R-Phils bounced back with one run in the top of the third inning, the Fisher Cats plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth frame. New Hampshire put two runners in scoring position with no outs to set up center fielder Victor Arias' sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. Ward then cracked a three-run shot to left field to extend New Hampshire's lead to 6-1.

Reading capitalized on a New Hampshire fielding error and rattled off three runs in the top of the sixth inning. Right fielder Leandro Pineda drove in two runs on a single before designated hitter Zach Arnold hit a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 6-4.

The Fisher Cats added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a bases-loaded single from Arias, and New Hampshire led 7-4.

The R-Phils plated two more runs in the top of the seventh inning on shortstop Aidan Miller's homer and a run-scoring single from first baseman Alex Binelas, bringing the score to 7-6.

The series continues with a 12:05 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday afternoon. New Hampshire's Rafael Sánchez (2-5, 5.11 ERA) takes the hill for his 14th start of the season against Reading's Will Crowe (2-2, 4.56 ERA).

The Fisher Cats host Country Night on Thursday, and PopStar Night (Fungo's Version) takes center stage on Friday night. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the ballpark for Love Your Heart Night on Saturday, featuring blood pressure screenings and opportunities to learn more about heart health. The first 1,000 fans in attendance for Sunday's game will go home with a Golden Glove Dasan Brown bobblehead, courtesy of Northeast Delta Dental.

