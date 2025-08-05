Tong Records 150th Strikeout, Binghamton Drops Series Opener to Somerset

August 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-11, 68-33) fell to the Somerset Patriots, 3-2, in the series opener on Tuesday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark.

Right-hander Jonah Tong started for Binghamton and recorded eight strikeouts over five scoreless frames, while allowing three hits and two walks. Tong worked around leadoff base runners in the second, third, and fifth innings. After his 19th start, Tong now leads Minor League Baseball with 154 strikeouts and a 1.58 ERA.

Tong struck out second baseman Max Burt looking on a changeup to open the third inning, which was the right-hander's 150th strikeout this season. Tong is the first pitcher in Minor League Baseball to reach 150 punch outs this season and only seven pitchers in Major League Baseball have reached that mark in 2025.

Somerset (21-13, 56-47) right-hander Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (2-1) recorded eight strikeouts over seven scoreless innings and allowed two hits and two walks in his fourth Double-A start.

The game went scoreless into the top of the seventh, when Somerset put up three runs. First baseman Tyler Hardman scored on an error with right-hander Brian Metoyer (0-1) on the hill. Later in the frame, second baseman Max Burt scored on an error and center fielder Brendan Jones scored on a balk with right-hander Hunter Parsons on the mound.

Binghamton scored in the top of the eighth inning. The Ponies loaded up the bases with no outs on singles from right fielder D'Andre Smith and designated hitter Nick Lorusso, and a walk from second baseman Wyatt Young. Shortstop Jett Williams drove in Smith on a sacrifice fly that cut Binghamton's deficit to 3-1 against right-handed reliever Indigo Diaz.

The Rumble Ponies cut the deficit to one run in the top of the ninth against right-hander Danny Watson, who recorded his fifth save. First baseman Ryan Clifford hit a leadoff double and scored on catcher Chris Suero's RBI double that cut Binghamton's deficit to 3-2. Suero was thrown out at third trying to stretch his double into a triple.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game road series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Wednesday at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Tong allowed two earned runs or less for the 17th -straight start and allowed one earned run or fewer for the 15th time this season...Clifford went 2-for-4 with a double, single, and a run scored, while recording his 27th multi-hit game...Lorusso singled in the eighth inning and extended his hit streak to a season-long nine games...Suero hit an RBI double and drew a walk and extended his on-base streak to a season-long nine games.







Eastern League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.