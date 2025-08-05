Yard Goats Three-Game Win-Streak Snapped

August 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona, PA - The Yard Goats rally fell short in a 6-5 loss to the Altoona Curve on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The Yard Goats trailed 6-4 and scored a run in the eighth inning, and had two runners on in the ninth inning when the game ended. Bryant Betancourt drove in four runs and had a pair of doubles but the Yard Goats three-game win-streak was snapped. Yard Goats outfielder Jarred Thomas had a hit to extend his hit-streak to seven consecutive games.

The Yard Goats scored three runs in the first inning against Altoona starter Po-Yu Chen. Hartford loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batsman and Bryant Betancourt cleared the bases with a 3 RBI double, scoring Cole Carrigg, Roc Riggio and Benny Montgomery, giving the Yard Goats a 3-0 lead before the Curve came to the plate.

Altoona answered with two runs off Hartford starter Jack Mahoney in the bottom of the first inning. Omar Alfonzo cracked a two-run double, scoring Mitch Jebb and Termarr Johnson to make it 3-2. Jared Thomas threw out Alfonzo trying to score on a single by Esmerlyn Valdez to end the inning.

The Curve tied the game in the third inning on a solo home run by Nick Cimilio, and then took the lead in the fourth inning on a pair of runs to make it a 5-3 game. Mitch Jebb had a run scoring single and Kervin Pichardo added a sacrifice fly.

The Yard Goats made it 5-4 with a run in the sixth inning, another RBI double by Bryant Betancourt who drove in Hartford's first four runs. But, the Curve scored a run in the bottom of the inning on Tres Gonzales' single to make it 6-4.

Benny Mongomery pulled the Yard Goats to within one run with his RBI single in the eighth inning but the rally ended with runners left at first and second base.

It was a 6-5 game going to the ninth inning and the Yard Goats threatened against Wilken Ramos. Nic Kent led off the inning with a single before Ramos retired the next two batters. After a walk to Charlie Condon he struck out Roc Riggio to end the game with runners at first and second base.

The Yard Goats continue their road trip on Wednesday night at 6:00 in Altoona, PA. LHP Sean Sullivan will start for the Yard Goats and Antwone Kelly will start for the Curve. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday (7:10 PM) to host the Harrisburg Senators.







