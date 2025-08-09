Yard Goats Fall 3-2 in Extras

Altoona, PA - The Yard Goats let a 2-1 lead slip away in the eighth inning and lost to the Altoona Curve 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Hartford led 1-0 early, and 2-1 in the eighth before the Curve tied the game in the eighth and then won it on a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, preventing the Yard Goats a third consecutive win. Yard Goats starter Ben Shields pitched five innings and allowed just one run on two hits and had six strikeouts. He retired 15 of 18 batters faced in his second start since being acquired from the Yankees organization.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the second inning against Curve starter Alessandro Ercolani. Bryant Betancourt reached on fielding error, advanced to second as Julio Carreras got hit by a pitch, and scored on a single by Nic Kent to make it 1-0 Yard Goats.

Altoona tied the game in the third inning with a two-out rally against Hartford starter Ben Shields. The left-hander had retired six straight hitters before Mitch Jebb doubled. He then stole third base and scored on a balk to tie the game at 1-1.

Hartford took a 2-1 lead with a run in the sixth inning, and was once again helped by a fielding mistake. Julio Carreras reached on a throwing error, stole second base and eventual scored on a fielder's choice ball hit by Nic Kent. Kent cracked a line drive into right field, however, Zach Kokoska has to make sure it was going to fall in and was thrown out at second base.

Altoona tied the game again in the eighth inning against reliever Welinton Herrera. The Hartford lefty walked the leadoff batter Mitch Webb who moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, advance to third on a hit by Nick Cimillo and scored on a sacrifice fly by Esmerlyn Valdez to make it 2-2. Herrera fired a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout.

The Yard Goats did not score in the top of the tenth, and Altoona won the game in their final-at-bat. The automatic runner P.J. Hilson advanced to third base on a popout near the backstop which was caught by catcher Bryant Betancourt. Mitch Webb hit a fly ball to deep left field and Hilson tagged and scored the game-winning run.

