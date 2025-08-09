SeaWolves Drop Series with Richmond Despite 14 Hits

August 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (17-20, 62-44 overall) could not come back against Richmond (20-17, 41-63) in an 8-6 loss on Saturday.

Erie grabbed a first-inning lead when Max Anderson drove home Max Clark with an RBI single against Joe Whitman.

Andrew Sears started for Erie and made his Double-A debut. He allowed singles to Turner Hill and Scott Bandura to begin the inning. With two out, Hill scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. Sabin Ceballos scored Bandura with an RBI single, making it 2-1.

Erie took the lead back on Josue Briceño's two-run homer in the third. It was Briceño's first Double-A homer against a left-handed pitcher and second in his last three games.

In the fourth, Hill hit a leadoff single and Bandura hit an RBI double to make it 3-3. With two-out, Ceballos had his second RBI single to make it 4-3.

In the fifth, Bandura knocked out Sears (L, 0-1) with a two-out, two-run triple to make it 6-3. Sears lasted 4.2 innings, allowing six runs on 10 hits. He walked one batter and struck out one batter.

In the bottom of the fifth against Marques Johnson, Clark walked and went to third on Thayron Liranzo's single. Anderson hit a sacrifice fly, making it 6-4.

In the sixth, Roberto Campos led off with a double against Evan Gates (W, 3-2). He scored on Clark's groundout to make it 6-5.

Austin Bergner threw in relief for Erie. In the seventh, Carter Howell had a leadoff double. Victor Bericoto walked and Bandura reached on Carlos Mendoza's error to load the bases with one out. A wild pitch scored Howell, making it 7-5. Justin Wishkoski reached on a fielder's choice groundout, scoring Bericoto to make it 8-5.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ben Malgeri drove a two-out double and scored on an RBI single by Mendoza to make it 8-6. Erie did not score in two innings against Tyler Vogel, who earned his first save.

Liranzo had three hits for Erie. Yosber Sanchez threw two scoreless innings for Erie.

This is Erie's first six-game series loss at home this season.

Erie and Richmond conclude the series on Sunday at UPMC Park. Kenny Serwa faces Nick Zwack at 1:35 p.m.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, Bud Light Party Deck groups, and 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.