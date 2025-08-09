Amalfi, King Open Weekend Slate in Manchester

August 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-20, 46-60) and the Reading Fightin Phils (16-21, 41-63) open their weekend slate of games with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Saturday night. New Hampshire looks to snap a three-game losing skid after dropping Friday night's contest, 5-3.

LAST NIGHT

The R-Phils took an early lead in the top of the first inning before New Hampshire bounced back with a three-run bottom of the second inning. The Fisher Cats loaded the bases with no outs to set up run-scoring hits from Dasan Brown and Victor Arias, and a sacrifice fly from Robert Brooks.

Reading went on to score four unanswered runs to capture their third win in a row. Dylan Campbell homered off New Hampshire's Trey Yesavage and added two more runs on reliever Conor Larkin (L, 4-4).

Yesavage surrendered two runs on five hits and matched a Double-A high with nine strikeouts over five relief innings. Chay Yeager made his first professional start and opened with two, one-run innings and a pair of strikeouts.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Alex Amalfi (5-6, 4.69 ERA) will make his fifth start of the season and 28th overall appearance on Saturday night. His last time out was in game two of a doubleheader at Chesapeake, where Amalfi fanned four batters and allowed one hit in four scoreless innings. Amalfi leads all New Hampshire pitchers with 72 punchouts across 55-2/3 innings pitched. Through four starts, Amalfi is 0-1 with a 3.65 earned run average, allowing five runs on seven hits and 15 strikeouts over 12-1/3 innings pitched. The right-hander is in his third full season of professional baseball after inking a minor league deal with Toronto in July of 2022. The Ashland, Massachusetts, native had finished up his junior year at UMass Boston before joining the Blue Jays organization in 2022.

Reading sends Chuck King (5-5, 4.76 ERA) to the hill for his third start against the Fisher Cats this year. Through 10-1/3 innings against New Hampshire, Kind has allowed nine earned runs on 15 hits and nine strikeouts. His last time out against the Cats was on June 14 when King posted a quality start by giving up three earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and was the winning pitcher in the Fisher Cats' 7-4 loss. Ryan McCarty went 3-for-3 and Charles McAdoo launched a three-run homer off King in a game that was called in the top of the seventh inning due to rain. King made 31 relief appearances for Jersey Shore in 2024 before making one appearance with the R-Phils at the end of the season. The 27-year-old is in his second season of professional baseball after being signed by the Phillies in February of 2024.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 9, 2006- The Fisher Cats rallied from down 8-4 with a six-run eighth inning and won 10-9 over Akron at Delta Dental Stadium. Chip Cannon's grand slam capped the big inning and gave New Hampshire the lead. Rodney Ormond earned the win, and Tracy Thorpe picked up his ninth save.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and R-Phils round out their six-game series with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday afternoon. Righty Grant Rogers (5-6, 3.54 ERA) is set to make his second start of the week for New Hampshire against Reading's Jean Cabrera (5-6, 3.94 ERA).







