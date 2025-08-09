Jebb Walks-off Yard Goats

CURVE, Pa. - Altoona rallied from a 2-1 deficit after seven innings and earned a 3-2 win in ten innings over the Hartford Yard Goats in front of 8,087 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday night.

Esmerlyn Valdez drove in the game-tying run in the bottom of the eighth with a sacrifice fly to deep center field to draw the Curve even at 2-2. After Wilkin Ramos tossed a scoreless ninth inning on the mound, the Curve failed to get a baserunner in the bottom of the ninth and send the game to extra innings.

Righty Brandon Bidois tossed a scoreless top of the tenth, using a strikeout and a pair of pop outs to strand the automatic runner placed on second base to begin the inning. In the bottom of the tenth P.J. Hilson advanced to third on a throwing error by Yard Goats catcher Bryant Betancourt and scored when Mitch Jebb lifted the game-winning sacrifice fly to deep left field.

Jebb had a hand in all three runs scored by the Curve on Saturday night. In the third inning, he doubled, stole third and then scored on a balk committed by Hartford's starter Ben Shields. In the eighth inning, Jebb drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Mike Jarvis and then ended up on third after a single from Nick Cimillo. Valdez drove in Jebb to tie the game at the time. Jebb went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.

Javier Rivas recorded his first multi-hit game for Altoona picking up a pair of doubles in four trips to the plate.

On the mound, Alessandro Ercolani tossed a season-long 5.2 innings to begin the game. Both runs that crossed home on Ercolani's line were unearned, thanks to three total Curve errors in the game. Valentin Linarez retired all four hitters he faced before handing the ball off to Ramos and Bidois to cover the final three frames on the mound.

With the win, Altoona maintains a 1.5 game lead over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the Southwest Division's Second Half title race.

Altoona wraps up their six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen is slated to start for Altoona with LHP Michael Prosecky on the bump for the Yard Goats.

