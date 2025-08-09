Fightin Phils Clinch Series with Dominant Victory

August 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Manchester, NH) - Four hits from Felix Reyes and Bryson Ware catapulted the Reading Fightin Phils (17-21; 42-63) to a 16-1 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-21; 45-61) on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium. It was Reading's fourth-straight win, clinching the series over New Hampshire, leading 4-1.

The Fightin Phils got the scoring started in the top of the first again. Aidan Milled led off with a walk and stole second, his 43rd of the season. After advancing to third, Miller scored on a single from Felix Reyes to make it 1-0. New Hampshire evened the game with a run in the bottom of the frame. Jackson Hornung singled and stole second and later scored on a single from Je'Von Ward.

From there, it was all Reading. They scored two runs in the top of the second to extend the lead to 3-1. Bryson Ware singled home Dylan Campbell and then Miller hit a sac fly to plate Dunn. After a scoreless third, it was four more runs in the fourth from the R-Phils. Cade Fergus and scored on another RBI single from Ware. Miller then scored Ware with a single and stole his second base of the night and 44th bag of the season. Carson DeMartini singled to score Miller and Erick Brito to make it 7-1.

Reading then tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh inning. Dylan Campbell walked and moved to second on a passed ball. Nick Dunn then hit a two-run home run to make it a 9-1 advantage. The scoring did not stop in the eighth inning from the Fightin Phils. Miller walked and scored on a double from Reyes. Caleb Ricketts then doubled to score Reyes, then Bryson Ware hit a bases loaded single for another RBI to make it 12-1. Reading then tacked on another two runs in the top of the ninth. Miller doubled and scored on a Reyes single and Reyes later scored on a Nick Dunn ground out to make it 14-1. Two more runs made it 16-1.

Chuck King (W, 6-5) started for Reading and bounced back nicely. He allowed one run on six hits over six innings, with four strikeouts. Jack Dallas and Gunner Mayer both followed with scoreless innings of work in relief. Alex Amalfi (L, 5-7) allowed five runs over 3.1 innings of work.

Reading had a season-high 16 runs and their most in a game since scoring 21 against Bowie on July 8, 2016. The 22 hits on the night was also a season-high and most in a game since also having 22 on April 17, 2012, against Richmond. Miller, DeMartini, Dunn, Fergus and Brito all had two hits. Ricketts and Campbell both had a base knock each. Reyes and Ware both posted a career-high five hits in the win, along with three RBI.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 1:35 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Grant Rogers for New Hampshire. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, August 12 through Sunday, August 17 against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. On Tuesday, the first 2,000 adults receive a Fightin Phils Replica Home Jersey, presented by FirstEnergy. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all feature fireworks. Wednesday's is presented by Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II, Thursday by Riverfront Federal Credit Union and Friday's by PSECU. Saturday night showcases fireworks, thanks to American Crane and Equipment Corporation and the 27th Annual Harley Night with a Harley Game Cap giveaway, thanks to Classic Harley-Davidson. The series ends Sunday with a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.