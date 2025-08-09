Bandura, Ceballos Lead Squirrels Over SeaWolves

August 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - Scott Bandura and Sabin Ceballos combined for five RBIs as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Erie SeaWolves, 8-6, on Saturday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (41-63-1, 20-17 second half) clinched a series win over the SeaWolves (62-44, 17-20).

After the SeaWolves scored a run in the first, the Flying Squirrels took a 2-1 lead in the second. Turner Hill scored on a wild pitch by Erie starter Andrew Sears (Loss, 0-1) and Ceballos drove in Bandura with a single.

Josue Briceño moved Erie back in front with a two-run homer in the third.

In the top of the fourth, Bandura tied the score with an RBI double and came in to score on a single by Ceballos for a 4-3 Flying Squirrels lead.

Bandura plated two runs with a triple in the top of the fifth inning, pushing the lead to 6-3.

The SeaWolves scored runs in the fifth and sixth to pull within a run, but a wild pitch scored Carter Howell in the top of the seventh and Justin Wishkoski brought in a run with a groundout to extend the Richmond lead to 8-5.

Carlos Mendoza closed the deficit to 8-6 with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh against Evan Gates (Win, 3-2).

Tyler Vogel (Save, 1) worked around two hits to close the game and finished his outing with four strikeouts.

Bandura went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Ceballos was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Hill had four hits and scored three runs.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Nick Zwack (0-0, 1.26) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Kenny Serwa (4-4, 3.38). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond next Tuesday through Sunday to face the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

