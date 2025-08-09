Sea Dogs Best Senators in 11 Inning Thriller

August 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (17-20, 51-53) bested the Harrisburg Senators (17-20, 51-55) 4-3 in 11 innings on Saturday evening at FNB Field. The Sea Dogs moved to 17-20 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the eleventh, Portland scored the game winning run. Karson Simas started on second base as the extra-innings runner. A sacrifice bunt by Max Ferguson moved Simas to third. Following a walk drawn by Marvin Alcantara, Allan Castro roped a sacrifice fly to score the eventual winning run 4-3.

The Sea Dogs took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th. Juan Chacon started the inning on second base and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Drew Ehrhard. The next batter Caden Rose hit a sacrifice fly which allowed Chacon to score.

Portland held a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth when Harrisburg tied the game. Johnathon Thomas walked and then stole second base. The next batter Phillip Glasser singled Thomas to third. After a strikeout, Kevin Made hit a sacrifice fly to score the tying run.

The Sea Dogs started the scoring in the top of the first. Marvin Alcantara singled and then advanced to second on a single from Allan Castro. In the ensuing at-bat, Ronald Rosario reached on an error that scored Alcantara to give Portland a 1-0 lead.

The Senators tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. Viandel Pena drew a walk and then moved to second via a steal. Then Seaver King hit a single that scored Pena.

The Sea Dogs took the lead in the top of the sixth. Ferguson roped an RBI single and then moved to second on a groundout. After Ferguson swiped third base, he came into score on an RBI single by Castro to take a 2-1 lead.

RHP Cooper Adams (2-0, 0.00 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 innings allowing one unearned run on one hit while walking two. RHP Samuel Vasquez (3-1, 3.66 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.0 innings allowing one unearned run while walking one.

The Sea Dogs will conclude their road trip against the Senators tomorrow Sunday August 10, First pitch is slated for 1:00 PM at FNB Field. LHP Hayden Mullins (4-2, 2.33 ERA) will start on the bump for Portland. Harrisburg will start RHP Kyle Luckham (4-7, 3.69 ERA) on the bump.







