Binghamton Falls to Somerset in Walk-Off Fashion on Saturday

August 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (26-12, 71-34) fell to the Somerset Patriots, 3-2, in walk-off fashion in 10 innings on Saturday at TD Bank Ballpark. Binghamton leads the series 3-2.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, center fielder Brendan Jones hit a walk-off single that scored the automatic runner Cole Gabrielson and won the game for Somerset (22-16, 57-50) against right-hander TJ Shook (5-2). The run was unearned against Shook, who pitched a scoreless ninth inning to force extra innings. Binghamton went down in order in the top of the 10th inning and left-hander Ryan Anderson (3-1) earned the win.

With Binghamton down 1-0 in the top of the eighth inning, Somerset made a pitching change with a runner on first base and one out. Right-hander Michael Arias entered the game and on his second pitch, catcher Kevin Parada smashed a go-ahead opposite-field two-run home run that put Binghamton ahead 2-0. It marked Parada's ninth home run of the season. Third baseman Jacob Reimer led off the frame with a walk.

Parada went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks, as he reached base four times. He recorded his 16th multi-hit game and 11th multi-RBI game.

Somerset tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning on third baseman Dylan Jasso's RBI single off right-hander Joshua Cornielly.

Right-hander Jack Wenninger started for Binghamton and recorded five strikeouts and allowed just one run on three hits over five innings. Wenninger retired the final 10 batters that he faced and retired 13 of the last 14 batters that he faced. It marked his 17th time allowing two earned runs or fewer in 21 starts this season.

Right-hander Ben Simon dominated out of the bullpen in his second-career Double-A appearance. Simon recorded three strikeouts over two hitless and scoreless innings and only one batter reached on an error. Simon has combined for four scoreless frames in his first two Double-A appearances.

Somerset got on the board in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from left fielder Jace Avina.

The Rumble Ponies conclude a six-game road series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Sunday at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton fell to 3-2 in extra innings and fell in walk-off fashion for the second time this season...Binghamton went 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base...Right fielder Nick Morabito went 3-for-4 and was hit by a pitch and recorded his 36th stolen base...Morabito recorded his 25th multi-hit game and seventh three-hit game...Center fielder Jett Williams drew two walks and extended his on-base streak to six games.







Eastern League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.