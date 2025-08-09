Cats' Losing Skid Boils Over To Fourth Straight

August 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-21, 45-61) were defeated by the Reading Fightin Phils (16-21, 41-63) at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday, 16-1. New Hampshire left fielder Je'Von Ward drove in his seventh run of the week in the bottom of the first inning but Reading scored 12 unanswered runs after that to hand the Fisher Cats their fourth straight loss.

After Reading took an early 1-0 lead, New Hampshire responded in the bottom of the fourth inning by putting runners on the corners with two outs. First baseman Jackson Hornung roped a one-out single before third baseman Charles McAdoo walked. Ward then laced a single to left field to cash in Hornung and tie the game, 1-1.

McAdoo went on to single in the bottom of the third inning and extended his on-base streak to 10 games. Ward went 1-for-3 with a walk and has hit safely in seven consecutive games.

Tonight's top takeaways:

OF Je'Von Ward singles in a run, extends hit streak to seven games

INF Jackson Hornung posts second multi-hit game of the series

Fisher Cats starter Alex Amalfi (5-7) surrendered five runs on five hits and suffered the loss after 3-1/3 innings pitched. Righty Pat Gallagher turned in 2-2/3 innings of relief, allowing two runs on six hits with a pair of strikeouts. Relievers Michael Dominguez and Justin Kelly split up the final two frames as Dominguez went 1-1/3 innings and Kelly allowed one earned run over 1-2/3 innings of work.

Reading's Chuck King (W, 6-5) fired six one-run innings, walking one and striking out one to pick up the win. Jack Dallas, Gunner Mayer and John McMillon each tossed one scoreless inning of relief out of the R-Phils' bullpen.

Reading took a 6-1 lead after a four-run top of the fourth inning, and second baseman Nick Dunn's two-run blast in the top of the seventh frame made it 8-1. The R-Phils collected nine runs across the final three frames to finalize the scoring at 16-1.

The Fisher Cats and R-Phils round out their six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday afternoon. Grant Rogers (5-6, 3.54 ERA) toes the rubber for New Hampshire against Reading's Jean Cabrera (5-6, 3.94 ERA) for the second time this week. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will go home with a Golden Glove Dasan Brown bobblehead, courtesy of Northeast Delta Dental.

New Hampshire checks out of the Granite State for the next two weeks, and kick-start a back-to-back road trip with a six-game series in Binghamton. The Fisher Cats meet the Akron RubberDucks for their lone series of 2025, beginning Tuesday, August 19.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.