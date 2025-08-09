Gomez Fans 10 as Akron Tops Chesapeake, 5-1, for Sixth Straight Win

Yorman Gómez struck out a career-high 10 and Guy Lipscomb recorded three hits to lead the Akron RubberDucks past the Chesapeake Baysox 5-1 on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After the Baysox tied the game in the top of the fourth, the RubberDucks answered back in the bottom half. Joe Lampe doubled with one out in the inning before coming around to score on a Lipscomb double to make it 2-1 Akron.

Mound Presence

Gómez was lights out on Saturday night. The right-hander did not allow a hit until back-to-back singles in the fourth. After a sac-fly brought home the Baysox only run, Gómez settled back in to not allow another baserunner the rest of his outing. In total, he tossed six innings allowing the one run while striking out 10. Magnus Ellerts tossed two scoreless innings while striking out two. Davis Sharpe struck out one in a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron took the early lead in the second inning. Lipscomb lined a one-out double left before Jorge Burgos walked to put runners on first and second. Cameron Barstad lined a single into right to score Lipscomb and put Akron ahead 1-0. After retaking the lead in the fourth, the RubberDucks offense kept rolling in the middle innings. Tyresse Turner singled to open the fifth before advancing to third on a passed ball. Travis Bazzana reached on an error, which allowed Turner to score. In the sixth, Jonah Advincula doubled home Burgos and Turner to make it 5-1 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Akron's six game winning streak ties the team's longest of the season....Akron is .500 in the second half for the first time since July 11...Gómez's win was his 11th of the season between Akron and Lake County, which is the most in the Guardians organization...Barstad's RBI single extends his hitting streak to four games and marked his third consecutive game with an RBI...Game Time: 2:21...Attendance: 6,865.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Sunday, August 9 at 1:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (5-3, 2.44 ERA) will face Chesapeake right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (0-1, 11.25 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

CHE @ AKR | Box Score | MLB Research Tool

Akron RubberDucks 5, Chesapeake Baysox 1 Aug 9th, 2025 Baysox starting lineup: Brandon Butterworth (CF), Max Wagner (3B), Aron Estrada (2B), Adam Retzbach (C), Carter Young (SS), Douglas Hodo III (RF), Anthony Servideo (1B), Jalen Vasquez (LF), Jose Perez (DH), Alex Pham (P), RubberDucks starting lineup: Travis Bazzana (2B), Angel Genao (SS), Alfonsin Rosario (CF), Joe Lampe (RF), Guy Lipscomb (DH), Jorge Burgos (1B), Cameron Barstad (C), Tyresse Turner (3B), Jonah Advincula (LF), Yorman Gómez (P), Umpires -- HP: Drew Boffeli. 1B: Brandon Spevak. 3B: Chad Patterson.

Gametime Weather: 86 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 2 mph, Varies.

First pitch by Yorman Gómez at 7:06 PM. local time.

Baysox 1st (Baysox 0, RubberDucks 0) -- Brandon Butterworth strikes out swinging. Max Wagner strikes out swinging. Aron Estrada strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) RubberDucks 1st (Baysox 0, RubberDucks 0) -- Travis Bazzana struck out looking. Angel Genao ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Douglas Hodo III. Alfonsin Rosario strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Baysox 2nd (Baysox 0, RubberDucks 0) -- Adam Retzbach grounds out, Angel Genao to Jorge Burgos. Carter Young walks. Douglas Hodo III pops out to Travis Bazzana.

Anthony Servideo grounds out to Jorge Burgos.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) RubberDucks 2nd (RubberDucks 1, Baysox 0) -- Joe Lampe struck out looking. Guy Lipscomb doubles to left ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Jorge Burgos walks. Cameron Barstad singles down the right-ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld line, Guy Lipscomb scores; Jorge Burgos to 3rd. Tyresse Turner pops out to Carter Young. Cameron Barstad out at 2nd, Adam Retzbach to Carter Young.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Baysox 3rd (RubberDucks 1, Baysox 0) -- Jalen Vasquez strikes out swinging. Jose Perez strikes out swinging. Brandon Butterworth ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Jonah Advincula.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) RubberDucks 3rd (RubberDucks 1, Baysox 0) -- Jonah Advincula pops out to Adam Retzbach in foul territory. Travis Bazzana ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Brandon Butterworth. Angel Genao grounds out to Anthony Servideo.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Baysox 4th (Baysox 1, RubberDucks 1) -- Max Wagner singles to center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Aron Estrada singles to right-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, Max Wagner to 3rd. Adam Retzbach out on a sacriïÃÂ¬ÃÂce ïÃÂ¬Ãây to Jonah Advincula, Max Wagner scores. Carter Young struck out looking, Aron Estrada steals 2nd base. Douglas Hodo III grounds out, Travis Bazzana to Jorge Burgos.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) RubberDucks 4th (RubberDucks 2, Baysox 1) -- Alfonsin Rosario strikes out on foul tip. Joe Lampe doubles to right-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Guy Lipscomb doubles to right-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, Joe Lampe scores. Jorge Burgos grounds out, Aron Estrada to Anthony Servideo, Guy Lipscomb to 3rd. Cameron Barstad ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Brandon Butterworth.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Baysox 5th (RubberDucks 2, Baysox 1) -- Anthony Servideo strikes out swinging. Jalen Vasquez ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Jonah Advincula. Jose Perez strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) RubberDucks 5th (RubberDucks 3, Baysox 1) -- Pitcher Change: Levi Wells replaces Alex Pham. Tyresse Turner bunt singles to shallow left ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Passed ball by Adam Retzbach, Tyresse Turner to 3rd. Jonah Advincula strikes out swinging. Travis Bazzana reaches on ïÃÂ¬ÃÂelding error by Anthony Servideo, Tyresse Turner scores. Angel Genao walks, Travis Bazzana to 2nd. Alfonsin Rosario strikes out swinging. Joe Lampe struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB) Baysox 6th (RubberDucks 3, Baysox 1) -- Brandon Butterworth grounds out, Travis Bazzana to Jorge Burgos. Max Wagner strikes out swinging. Aron Estrada strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) RubberDucks 6th (RubberDucks 5, Baysox 1) -- Guy Lipscomb singles to right ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Guy Lipscomb steals 2nd base. Wild pitch by Levi Wells, Guy Lipscomb to 3rd. Jorge Burgos walks. Cameron Barstad struck out looking. Tyresse Turner reaches on a ïÃÂ¬ÃÂelder's choice out, Levi Wells to Adam Retzbach to Max Wagner to Levi Wells, Guy Lipscomb out at home, Jorge Burgos to 3rd; Tyresse Turner to 2nd. Jonah Advincula doubles to right ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, Jorge Burgos scores; Tyresse Turner scores. Jonah Advincula steals 3rd base. Travis Bazzana walks. Angel Genao struck out looking.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Baysox 7th (RubberDucks 5, Baysox 1) -- Pitcher Change: Magnus Ellerts replaces Yorman Gómez. Adam Retzbach strikes out swinging. Carter Young walks. Douglas Hodo III ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Alfonsin Rosario. Anthony Servideo strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) RubberDucks 7th (RubberDucks 5, Baysox 1) -- Alfonsin Rosario struck out looking. Joe Lampe singles to right-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Guy Lipscomb strikes out swinging. Jorge Burgos strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Baysox 8th (RubberDucks 5, Baysox 1) -- Jalen Vasquez grounds out to Jorge Burgos. Jose Perez grounds out, Travis Bazzana to Jorge Burgos. Brandon Butterworth singles to shallow left ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Max Wagner ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Joe Lampe.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) RubberDucks 8th (RubberDucks 5, Baysox 1) -- Pitcher Change: Micah Ashman replaces Levi Wells. Cameron Barstad struck out looking. Tyresse Turner strikes out on foul tip.

Jonah Advincula ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Brandon Butterworth.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Baysox 9th (RubberDucks 5, Baysox 1) -- Pitcher Change: Davis Sharpe replaces Magnus Ellerts. Aron Estrada grounds out, Angel Genao to Jorge Burgos. Adam Retzbach singles to right ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Carter Young ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Alfonsin Rosario.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) WP: Yorman Gómez (3 - 0) LP: Alex Pham (0 - 2) Time: 2:21.

