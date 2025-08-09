Senators Fall in Eleven Innings to Portland 4-3

August 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators battled deep into extra innings Saturday night at FNB Field, but the Portland Sea Dogs edged them 4-3 in 11 frames.

Portland struck first in the opening inning on an Allan Castro RBI. The Senators tied the game in the fifth on an RBI single by Seaver King but Portland retook the lead, 2-1, in the sixth. Harrisburg rallied in the bottom of the ninth when Kevin Made's sacrifice fly brought home Johnathon Thomas to send the game to extras.

In the 10th, the Sea Dogs took a 3-2 lead on Caden Rose's sac fly, but Sam Brown answered for Harrisburg with an RBI single to tie it again. The decisive blow came in the 11th when Castro delivered another sacrifice fly, giving Portland a 4-3 edge. Harrisburg put two aboard in the bottom half but saw the rally end on a double play. The Senators loaded the bases in the eighth but didn't score.

Brown led the Senators' offense with a 4-for-5 night and two RBI. On the mound, starter Jake Bennett tossed five innings of one-run ball. Even with the loss, the Senators pitching staff didn't allow a hit in the final five innings.







