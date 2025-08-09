August 9, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

SEA DOGS BATTERED BY SENATORS 9-1 The Portland Sea Dogs (16-20, 50-53) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (17-19, 51-54) 9-1 on Friday evening at FNB Field. Trailing Harrisburg 1-0 entering the top of the fourth, the Sea Dogs tied the game on a solo home run by Marvin Alcantara (1). Harrisburg started the scoring in the bottom of the first on a solo home run from Phillip Glasser (6) which gave the Senators a 1-0 lead. The Senators took the lead back in the bottom of the fifth inning, putting up three runs capped off by two RBI singles from Kevin Made and Sam Brown to take a 4-1 advantage. Harrisburg added to their lead again in the bottom of the sixth. Johnathan Thomas singled and then stole second base to start the inning. After Glasser reached on a throwing, a double steal was executed to move both runners into scoring position. Then Branden Boissiere laced a two-run single to make the score 6-1. The Senators put up three more runs in the bottom of the eighth. Glasser singled and then moved to second on a single from Made. The next batter Boissiere singled to load the bases. The next batter Cayden Wallace walked to score Glasser and made the game 7-1. In the following at-bat, Sam Brown was plunked to bring in Made to score to increase the lead to 8-1. Then Delino Deshields grounded out to score Boissiere to make the score 9-1.

HE'S STEALING AGAIN Sea Dogs infielder Ahbram Liendo has made his presence felt on the base paths, tallying a total of five stolen bases against the Senators this week. He even swiped two bags on Thursday night. On the season, Liendo currently holds the fourth-most steals in the entire Eastern League with 34 bags (1st, REA Aidan Miller, 42). Utility man Max Ferguson is tied for the seventh most steals in the Eastern League with 26.

SIMAS IS SIZZLIN Sea Dogs infielder Karson Simas has been steadily producing as of late after going 2-4 in last night's loss. Over his last nine games, Simas has failed to register a hit in just two contests. During the stretch, he is hitting .250 (8-for-32) with two doubles, two RBI, and one walk.

MARVIN'S MOONSHOT Sea Dogs shortstop Marvin Alcantara launched his first home run at the Double-A level in the top of the fourth of last night's game. Before his promotion to Double-A, Alcantara had only homered once this year with High-A Greenville on April 29 vs Asheville.

BRANNON CONTINUES TO BASH Sea Dogs catcher Brooks Brannon posted a 1-4 performance in last night's game. In his last six games, Brannon is hitting .261 with two doubles and an RBI with two multi-hit performances. Before his promotion to Double-A Portland, Brannon was slashing .270 with eight doubles, two triples, and five home runs with High-A Greenville.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 9, 2018 - Four days after hitting his first two Double-A homers, Bobby Dalbec clubs two solo-homers in Portland's 10-9 win at Erie.

ON THE MOUND RHP Reidis Sena makes his second start of the season (18th appearances) sporting a 4-2 record with a 3.96 ERA. His last start came on June 11th against Somerset, throwing 1.1 innings of six-run ball (five earned) while giving up three hits, three walks, and striking out one.







