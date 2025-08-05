Lampe Leads Akron to 3-2 Win

August 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Joe Lampe singled home the first run of the game and had a big outfield assist to lead the Akron RubberDucks to the 3-2 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Tuesday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth. With runners on first and second, Lampe lifted a single into right field to score Travis Bazzana to make it 1-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia was brilliant on Tuesday. The right-hander did not allow a hit until the fifth and only allowed one runner past second base on his way to 5.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Zach Jacobs struck out two over an inning and two-thirds. Davis Sharpe allowed two runs in an inning pitched. Alaska Abney struck out two in a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks extended their lead in the seventh. Four straight walks to open the inning brought home Guy Lipscomb before Bazzana grounded into a double play, which allowed Tyresse Turner to score and make it 3-0 Akron.

Notebook

The eight walks by Akron batters marked the 11th time this season the RubberDucks have walked at least eight times in a game...DeLucia has allowed just three runs over his last four starts (22.2 innings)...Game Time: 2:40...Attendance: 3,329.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Wednesday, August 6 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Trenton Denholm (9-5, 3.46 ERA) will face Chesapeake right-hander Zach Fruit (0-3, 8.55 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







