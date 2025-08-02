Bazzana Blast Forces Extras but Akron Falls, 6-5, in 10

Travis Bazzana tied the game with a ninth inning two-out three-run home run, but the Erie SeaWolves defeated the Akron RubberDucks 6-5 in 10 innings on Saturday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

With the placed runner on third in the top of the tenth, Erie's Jake Holton grounded out to short on a slow roller to give the SeaWolves the 6-5 lead.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace breezed through the first three innings walking just one and striking out three. The SeaWolves got to the right-hander for four in the fourth, but Mace settled back in to only allow one more run the rest of his night. In total, Mace tossed six innings allowing five runs (three earned) while striking out four. Steven Pérez struck out three over two scoreless innings. Magnus Ellerts worked a scoreless inning in his return from the injured list. Alaska Abney allowed the placed runner to score in the tenth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks took an early lead in the third. Jonah Advincula walked before advancing to third on a Bazzana single. Cooper Ingle followed with a single to score Advincula to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Angel Genao doubled home Bazzana to stretch the Akron lead to 2-0. After Erie scored five runs between the fourth and fifth, Akron rallied back in the ninth. Guy Lipscomb and Cameron Barstad each were hit by a pitch to set up Bazzana for a game-tying three-run home run into the Modelo Tiki Terrace to tie the game 5-5.

Notebook

Bazzana's home run was his first since May 9, which was also a game tying two-out ninth inning homer at Canal Park...Bazzana has recorded back-to-back multi-hit games and now has five multi-hit games since returning from the IL...Akron falls to 1-4 this season in extra innings...Game Time: 2:52...Attendance: 6,001.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday, August 3 at 1:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Yorman Gómez (2-0, 1.00 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Austin Bergner (6-6, 3.57 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







