Fightin Phils Swept in Saturday Doubleheader at Hartford

August 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) - The Reading Fightin Phils (13-19; 38-61) dropped both ends of Saturday's doubleheader at the Hartford Yard Goats (17-14; 53-47). Following the sweep, Hartford holds a 3-2 edge in this week's six-game series.

Game One

The Fightin Phils fell 4-3 in the first game of the doubleheader. Estibenzon Jimenez (L, 2-3) allowed four runs on six hits over five innings of work, with a pair of walks and a strikeout. Eiberson Castellano fired a scoreless inning of relief following Jimenez.

On the Hartford side, Ben Shields (W, 2-2) allowed two runs on four hits in his Rockies' organizational debut. Bryce McGowan allowed a run over 1.1 innings of work and Carson Skipper (S, 1) got the final two outs of the contest, staving off a late Reading rally in the top of the seventh inning.

Aidan Miller had a pair of base hits, a RBI and run scored, as the Fightin Phils were held to just five hits in the game. Carson DeMartini continued his good week with a hit, run and RBI. Felix Reyes and Dylan Campbell had the other hits for the R-Phils, with Campbell hitting his seventh double of the season in the loss. Miller stole his 38th base of the season and DeMartini swiped three bags to raise his total to 16 since his promotion to Double-A. Paul McIntosh did not reach base, ending his on-base streak at 18 games.

Game Two

It was another one-run loss in game two as Reading fell 6-5. Two runs in the top of the seventh weren't enough to complete the comeback. Mitch Neunborn (L, 3-5) allowed six runs on seven hits over four innings of work, with a pair of walks and three strikeouts. Jack Dallas followed with another two-scoreless innings of work in relief.

For Hartford, Mason Green started and allowed three runs on three hits over three innings of work. Blake Adams (W, 5-7) followed Green with 3.1 innings of relief. Adams allowed two runs on four hits. Evan Shawver (S, 1) worked out of another late-inning jam to finish off the win for the Yard Goats.

Felix Reyes had an excellent game, going four-for-four, with two runs scored, a double, home run and three RBI. Reyes was a triple shy of the cylce in his best game of the season. Leandro Pineda and Carson DeMartini each also doubled. Dylan Campbell, Erick Brito and Pineda all had hits in the loss.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats. RHP Chuck King will start for Reading, with LHP Michael Prosecky set to start for Hartford. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

