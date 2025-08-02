Erie Outlasts Akron Despite Late Duck Heroics
August 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (16-15, 61-39 overall) held on to beat Akron (13-19, 56-44) 6-5 in 10 innings on Saturday.
Akron grabbed the lead against Carlos Peña in the third inning. Jonah Advincula drew a leadoff walk and advanced on Travis Bazzana's single. Cooper Ingle hit an RBI single to score Advincula and make it 1-0. Angel Genao laced an RBI double, bringing home Bazzana to make it 2-0. Peña retired the next three hitters to strand two more runners in scoring position.
Erie did not have a hit through three innings against Akron starter Tommy Mace. In the fourth, Thayron Liranzo drew a leadoff walk. Kevin McGonigle followed with Erie's first hit, a two-run homer to tie the game at 2-2. It was McGonigle's second Double-A homer. Jake Holton lined a two-out single. Roberto Campos then reached on an error by third baseman Alex Mooney, extending the inning for Eliezer Alfonzo. He punched a two-run double, giving Erie a 4-2 lead.
In the fifth, Carlos Mendoza opened the frame with a bunt single. Max Clark walked and Liranzo singled to load the bases. McGonigle then hit a hard grounder that second baseman Travis Bazzana made a diving stop on and forced Liranzo out at second base. The fielder's choice scored Mendoza to make it 5-2.
Peña worked in and out of trouble in his five innings. He allowed a pair of runs on seven hits and one walk in those five frames. Peña struck out a season-high seven batters and set a new season-high with 99 pitches thrown.
After Trevin Michael threw three scoreless innings for Erie, Tanner Kohlhepp came on for the save opportunity in the ninth. Kohlhepp's first pitch hit Guy Lipscomb. With one out, he hit Cameron Barstad as well. With two out, Bazzana clocked a game-tying three-run homer, knotting the game at 5-5.
In the 10th, Erie cashed in the free runner when Holton's soft grounder against Alaska Abney scored McGonigle, making it 6-5.
In the bottom of the 10th, Ryan Boyer entered for Erie. Angel Genao flew out, advancing the free runner, Ingle, to third with one out. Boyer struck out Joe Lampe and got Jorge Burgos to fly out, ending the game.
Kohlhepp (1-0) beat Abney (0-1). Boyer locked down his first save for Erie.
Erie will try to win the series over Akron on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. with Austin Bergner set to face Yorman Gómez.
