Maine Candlepins Bowl over Curve 4-1

Portland, Maine - The Maine Candlepins (15-16, 49-49) handled the Altoona Curve (17-14, 48-52) 4-1 on Saturday night in front of 6,868 fans, the 15th sellout of the season at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 15-16 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Trailing Altoona 1-0 heading to the bottom of the third, Maine's offense rallied. Karson Simas led off the inning with a single and then moved to second on an ensuing groundout. The next batter Max Ferguson ripped an RBI single which tied the game at 1-1. After Ferguson swiped second base, Marvin Alcantara singled Ferguson to third and then stole second base. In the ensuing at-bat, Allan Castro cracked a two-run single which gave the Candlepins a 3-1 lead. Following Castro swiping second and a strikeout, Miguel Bleis roped an RBI double to give Maine a 4-1 lead.

Altoona started the scoring in the top of the third. Maikol Escotto worked a one out walk and then stole second and third base. The next batter Termarr Johnson hit a sacrifice fly that scored Escotto and gave the Curve a 1-0 advantage.

RHP Cooper Adams (1-0, 0.00 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit and striking out two. RHP Wilbur Dotel (4-7, 4.90 ERA) was given the loss pitching 6.0 innings allowing four runs (all earned) while walking one and striking out six. RHP Reidis Sena (S,2) received the save pitching 1.0 inning while walking one and recording a strikeout.

The Sea Dogs will conclude their homestand with the Altoona Curve tomorrow, Sunday August 3 at 1:00 PM. The Sea Dogs will hand the ball to RHP Jack Anderson (1-1, 1.96 ERA). Meanwhile, the Curve's starting pitcher has yet to be announced.







