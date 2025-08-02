Dotel Fans Six in 4-1 Defeat

August 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







PORTLAND, ME. - Portland earned a 4-1 win over the Curve on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium at Hadlock Field.

Righty Wilber Dotel set down the first six hitters he faced before running into third inning trouble. The Sea Dogs used four hits and three stolen bases to score four times in the inning and take a commanding 4-1 advantage. Dotel, in his other five innings, allowed only three baserunners (one of which was an error) and took the loss despite matching his season-long outing of six innings.

Altoona's lone run scored in the top of the third inning. Maikol Escotto drew a walk with one out, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Termarr Johnson drove him in with a sacrifice fly to deep left field.

The Curve offense was held to just three hits and five walks in the defeat. Five Sea Dogs relievers combined to cover the final five innings of the game.

Lefty Tyler Samaniego tossed two scoreless innings of relief as the lone arm behind Dotel. Samaniego struck out a pair in his outing and has allowed just one run in his last five outings, covering 8.0 innings.

Altoona wraps up their week-long series at Portland on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. RHP Alessandro Ercolani will take the ball for the Curve with RHP Jack Anderson slated to start for the Sea Dogs.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.