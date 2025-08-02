Butterworth Picks up Three Hits as New Hampshire Sweeps Doubleheader Over Baysox

BOWIE, MD. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped both games of a doubleheader against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Saturday night.

Nestor German started game one for Chesapeake (12-20, 43-56) and went 5.1 innings, where he allowed just one run. He struck out nine Fisher Cats, which was one punchout shy of matching his career-high he set last week in Altoona.

In the fourth, New Hampshire (14-17, 43-57) took the lead when Charles McAdoo singled to left, driving in Victor Arias.

Aron Estrada tied the game in the fifth with an RBI single. Despite going hitless in game two, he holds a .368 batting average through his first five Double-A games.

Brandon Butterworth, in his Double-A and Orioles organizational debut, followed with another RBI single to give Chesapeake the lead.

Down to their final two outs, the Fisher Cats got a two-RBI single from Alex Stone to put them ahead in the seventh.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Estrada lined a ball down the right field line and legged out a triple. Butterworth followed that with a double to send the game into extra innings.

McAdoo hit a two-run home run in the eighth off Daniel Lloyd (L, 6-3). Frederick Bencosme hit a sac fly, but the Baysox could not score again, and the Fisher Cats took game one 5-4.

In game two, New Hampshire jumped out to an early lead in the second on a throwing error. They added on in the third, with two of their three runs coming on a McAdoo two-run homer.

Baysox starter Levi Wells (L, 0-6) struck out four and allowed two earned runs in his two innings.

Wyatt Cheney appeared in relief for the Baysox and went three innings while allowing just one run and striking out three. This was just his second Double-A outing after carrying a 2.51 ERA at High-A Aberdeen.

Micah Ashman made his first Baysox appearance after the Orioles acquired him from Detroit and tossed one inning, where he allowed one unearned run. Anthony Nunez also made his Baysox debut after the Orioles acquired him from the Mets and he struck out two over a scoreless inning.

New Hampshire pitchers Alex Amalfi, Michael Dominguez (W, 1-2) and Hunter Gregory combined for seven shutout innings, and New Hampshire won game two 6-0.

The series finale is tomorrow afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. Juaron Watts-Brown (2-2, 3.48) will make his Baysox debut against New Hampshire's Ryan Watson (4-8, 4.79). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm.

