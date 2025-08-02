McAdoo's Two Homers Leads Charge in Doubleheader Sweep

August 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BOWIE, MD - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-17, 43-57) swept the Chesapeake Baysox (12-20, 43-56) in a Saturday doubleheader at Prince George's Stadium, 5-4 and 6-0. New Hampshire third baseman Charles McAdoo crushed two homers and Fisher Cats pitching held Chesapeake to four runs over 15 innings to secure their fourth-straight win.

Tied 3-3 in the top of the eighth inning of game one, McAdoo drilled his 11th homer of the season to put the Fisher Cats in front, 5-3. McAdoo would go on to smash another two-run shot in the top of the third inning of game two for his second homer of the day, giving New Hampshire a 4-0 advantage. The corner infielder finished the day 3-for-7 with two homers and five runs driven in, and he now leads the team with 12 homers on the season.

Tonight's top takeaways:

INF/DH Charles McAdoo mashes two homers, leads team with 12 bombs

RHP Rafael Sánchez deals three scoreless in first start since June 22 against Somerset

RHP Alex Amalfi gives up one hit, strikes out four in four innings

RHP Michael Dominguez tosses two scoreless, picks up first win of the year

OF Victor Arias racks up three hits

RHP Conor Larkin Picks up sixth save

Trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning in game one, catcher Alex Stone knocked a go-ahead single that plated a pair of runs and gave New Hampshire a 3-2 lead. Down to their final strike in the bottom of the seventh inning, Chesapeake left fielder Aron Estrada roped a triple, followed by second baseman Brandon Butterworth's game-tying double, bringing the score to 3-3, and sending game one to extra innings.

New Hampshire's McAdoo put New Hampshire back in front, 5-3, with his two-run shot in the top of the eighth inning. Chesapeake put the tying run on second with two outs, but New Hampshire reliever Conor Larkin (S, 6) shut down the Baysox with a looking strikeout to lock up the Cats' 5-4 win in extras.

Making his first appearance since July 12 in Somerset, New Hampshire's Rafael Sánchez tossed three no-hit innings with two strikeouts and one walk. Righty Geison Urbaez replaced him in the top of the fourth inning and surrendered two runs on three hits in 1-2/3 innings of relief. Nate Garkow relieved Urbaez in the bottom of the fifth inning and retired the first six batters he faced with four punchouts. Chesapeake finally got to Garkow with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the right-hander finished with one run on two hits and four strikeouts in 2-1/3 innings of relief. Larking pitched the bottom of the ninth inning and surrendered one unearned run on one hit with one strikeout.

Baysox starter Nestor German collected nine strikeouts and surrendered one run on two hits in 5-1/3 innings of work. Right-hander Gerald Ogando gave up two runs on three hits in 1-2/3 innings with one walk and one strikeout before Daniel Lloyd (L, 6-3) entered in the top of the eighth. Lloyd gave up the homer to McAdoo, allowing two runs and one earned on one hit in one inning of relief.

New Hampshire's Alex Amalfi was on the bump for game two and dealt four scoreless, one-hit innings with four strikeouts and one walk. Righty Michael Dominguez (W, 1-2) replaced him to start the bottom of the fifth inning and went on to fire two scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out three. Making his first Fisher Cats appearance since June 8 against Altoona, righty Hunter Gregory fanned two batters and allowed one hit and one walk in one inning of work.

Chesapeake starter Levi Wells (L, 0-6) pitched into the top of the third inning but failed to record an out, finishing with three runs and two earned on four hits over two innings of work. Right-hander Wyatt Cheney took over and went three innings, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts. Two Chesapeake arms pitched the final two frames, each allowing one unearned run in one inning of relief.

The Fisher Cats opened the scoring in game two after right fielder Je'Von Ward led off the top of the second inning with a double. Third baseman Alex De Jesus then chopped an infield single, and Ward came around to score on a Chesapeake throwing error to make it 1-0.

New Hampshire capitalized on a pair of Baysox errors in the top of the third inning to extend their lead to 3-0. Playing as the designated hitter in game two, McAdoo crushed his second homer of the day and 12th of the season to make it a 4-0 game.

The Fisher Cats loaded the bases in the top of the sixth inning and scratched a run across when center fielder Dasan Brown rolled a fielder's choice groundout, making it 5-0. New Hampshire brought in one more run on a Baysox fielding miscue in the top of the seventh inning to finalize the scoring at 6-0.

New Hampshire and Chesapeake round out their six-game series with a 1:05 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday afternoon. Five days after being traded to Baltimore for Seranthony Dominguez, right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (2-2, 3.48 ERA) will make his Baysox debut at Prince George's Stadium on Sunday. New Hampshire's starter is to be determined.

New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, August 5, to open a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils. The Fisher Cats host Country Night on Thursday, and PopStar Night (Fungo's Version) takes center stage on Friday night. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the ballpark for Love Your Heart Night on Saturday, featuring blood pressure screenings and opportunities to learn more about heart health. The first 1,000 fans in attendance for Sunday's game will go home with a Golden Glove Dasan Brown bobblehead, courtesy of Northeast Delta Dental.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.