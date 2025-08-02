Yard Goats Welcomed 3-Millionth Fan Tonight

August 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced it welcomed its 3-millionth fan to Dunkin' Park tonight for the game against the Reading Fightin Phils. The 3-millionth fan, Anderson Raymond, age five, of West Hartford, CT was greeted by team mascots Chompers and Chew Chew and was given a personalized Yard Goats jersey that reads "3 Million," and will get to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Anthony also received a $200 Dunkin' gift card, Dunkin' swag bag, and a hospitality suite for a 2025 home game courtesy of Dunkin'. The Yard Goats moved into Dunkin' Park for the 2017 season, and last season established a new franchise attendance mark of 411,351.

Dunkin' Park was the winner in the 2025 Newsweek Fans' Choice Awards contest for Best Double-A Ballpark of 2025. The Yard Goats home ballpark had previously been recognized by Ballpark Digest as the "Best Double-A Ballpark" multiple times, including in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022. It was the first minor league ballpark to win the award three times.

"We are absolutely humbled by the continued support of our loyal fan base, and it was fun to watch our 3-millionth fan walk through the gates tonight," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "Yard Goats fans are truly the best fans in baseball."

The Yard Goats conclude the homestand against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate the Reading Fightin Phils tomorrow afternoon (1:10 PM). Tickets are available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone 860-246-4628, and the tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.







