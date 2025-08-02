Squirrels Lose to Patriots, 3-1, on Saturday

August 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to three hits and lost to the Somerset Patriots, 3-1, on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Flying Squirrels (37-61-1, 16-15 second half) remained 1.5 games out of first place in the Southwest Division second-half standings and have dropped three-of-five this week against the Patriots (53-47, 19-13).

Somerset took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 4-8) hit George Lombard with a pitch to lead off the inning, walked Jace Avina and Dylan Jasso hit an RBI single. Bertrand retired the next three batters to strand two.

Bertrand held the Patriots to two hits over 4.1 innings and allowed one run. In his four start since July 1, Bertrand has gone 2-1 with a 0.82 ERA (2 ER/22.0 IP).

Tyler Vogel entered in the fifth for his Double-A debut and recorded the final two outs of the inning, including his first Double-A strikeout.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Brendan Jones led off with a single and Tyler Hardman reached on a fielder's choice, with a throwing error by Justin Wishkoski moving Jones to third. Tomas Frick followed with a single to right, scoring Jones to extend the Somerset lead to 2-0.

With two outs and two strikes, Max Burt flared a single to center to plate a third Patriots run.

Vogel allowed two unearned runs over 1.1 innings. Manuel Mercedes followed with 2.1 scoreless innings.

The Flying Squirrels broke the shutout in the seventh. Scott Bandura led off with a single and scored from first on a double by Carter Howell.

Somerset starter Trent Sellers (Win, 2-4) threw five scoreless innings and held Richmond to one hit, striking out seven.

Former VCU pitcher Danny Watson threw scoreless seventh and eighth innings for Somerset. Indigo Diaz (Save, 4) worked around a walk to post a scoreless ninth and end the game.

The series concludes on Sunday night. Left-hander Joe Whitman (3-7, 4.93. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at TD Bank Ballpark.

