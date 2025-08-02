Binghamton Combines for No-Hitter in First Game, Splits Doubleheader with Harrisburg

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (22-10, 67-32) spun a combined no-hitter in the first game and split the doubleheader with the Harrisburg Senators (14-17, 48-52) on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton leads the series 3-2.

Game One: Rumble Ponies 3, Senators 0 (Final/7)

Binghamton used three pitchers who combined for the ninth no-hitter in franchise history. Binghamton has spun nine no-hitters and one perfect game in franchise history.

New York Mets left-hander Brandon Waddell recorded six strikeouts over 2.2 innings in his rehab start, right-hander Luis Moreno (7-1) spun three frames with four strikeouts in relief and right-hander Ryan Lambert recorded the final four outs with three strikeouts to complete the no-hitter. Lambert recorded his fourth save.

Binghamton spun a combined perfect game on May 10 against the Reading Fightin Phils, when right-handers Jonah Tong (6.2 IP) and TJ Shook (0.1 IP) took the mound, and this marks the first time in franchise history that Binghamton has had multiple no-hitters or perfect games in the same season.

In the second inning, left fielder Chris Suero smashed a two-run home run off the left-field video board and put Binghamton ahead 2-0 against right-hander Riley Cornelio (4-2). It marked Suero's second Double-A home run.

Binghamton added another run in the fourth inning. Center fielder Nick Morabito led off with a single and stole second base, which marked his 34th stolen base this season. Morabito advanced to third base on a groundout and scored on third baseman Jacob Reimer's sacrifice fly that made it 3-0.

Game Two: Senators 7, Rumble Ponies 5 (Final/7)

Binghamton erased a five-run deficit but could not overcome a late push from Harrisburg.

With Binghamton down 5-0 in the third inning, Suero hit an RBI single that scored second baseman Wyatt Young and made it 5-1.

Binghamton tied the game with a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by a sacrifice fly from right fielder Ryan Clifford and a game-tying two-run double from designated hitter Kevin Parada.

Harrisburg regained the lead on a two-run home run from third baseman Viandel Pena in the top of the seventh inning off right-hander Carlos Guzman (3-2).

The Senators scored five runs in the second inning, highlighted by a grand slam from center fielder Johnathon Thomas.

Left-hander Jonathan Santucci started for Binghamton and allowed five runs in the second inning, but got through five innings with seven strikeouts. He allowed five runs on five hits and two walks and did not issue a run or a hit after the second frame.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their six-game series against the Senators (Double-A, Washington Nationals) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton is 3-1-7 in doubleheaders this season with seven splits...Suero recorded his third multi-RBI game in the first game and his third multi-hit game in the second game...Parada recorded his 14th multi-hit game and 10th multi-RBI game in the second game.







