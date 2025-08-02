August 2, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ROGERS FIRES SIX SCORELESS INNINGS in 2-1 LOSS The Portland Sea Dogs (14-16, 48-49) fell to the Altoona Curve (17-13, 48-51) 2-1 on Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,868 fans at Delta Dental Park. LHP Dalton Rogers was exceptional in 6.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking two and striking out seven. Trailing Altoona 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, Portland's offense came to life. Brooks Brannon roped a one-out double and then scored on an RBI double by Karson Simas two batters later, which cut the deficit to 2-1. Altoona started the scoring in the top of the seventh. Esmerlyn Valdez reached on a fielding error and then moved to second on a single by Omar Alfonzo. Jase Bowen followed with an RBI single that gave the Curve a 1-0 lead. After two consecutive putouts, Mike Jarvis reached on a dropped third strike which advanced Alfonzo to third and Bowen to second. Then another wild pitch brought home Alfonzo from third base to make the score 2-0.

MAINE CANDLEPINS The Portland Sea Dogs have rebranded to the Maine Candlepins for tonight's game against the Altoona Curve. Players will be wearing specialty jerseys to commemorate the longtime Maine tradition. Candlepin bowling is a variation of bowling that is unique to New England and the Canadian Maritime provinces. It's been a popular sport amongst Mainers since the 1880's. Candlepin bowling is played with a handheld-sized ball and tall, narrow pins that resemble candles, hence the name. The pins are manufactured by Garland Manufacturing Company, which is located in Saco, Maine.

PAY THE TOLLE Sea Dogs LHP Payton Tolle is currently ranked the third best overall prospect in Boston's farm system and is the 92nd overall prospect in Baseball. Before his promotion to Portland, Tolle went 1-3 with a 3.62 ERA over 11 appearances (10 starts) for the Drive while adding a team-high 79 strikeouts.

CADEN'S ON SPORTSCENTER With one out and runners on first and second base, a fly ball was hit to left-center field when Sea Dogs left fielder Caden Rose leapt into the air with reckless abandon to make a spectacular catch. Video of the catch was featured this morning on ESPN's Sportscenter Top 10 Plays. It was ranked the #1 play of the night.

BLEIS MAKES HIS DOUBLE-A DEBUT OF Miguel Bleis was called up from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland on 8/1 and will make his Double-A debut tonight. During the 2025 campaign, Boston's 12th ranked prospect played in 77 games for Greenville while slashing .226 (65-for-287) with 15 doubles, one triple, while launching a team-high 13 home runs. He is the 10th member of the Greenville Drive to be promoted to Portland and make their Double-A debut this season. This will be his first stint at the Double-A level.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 2, 2013 - Portland scored seven runs in the 11th inning to win at Bowie 9-2. The 'Dogs sent 11 men to the plate in the 11th, receiving back-to-back homers from Michael Almanzar and Travis Shaw.

ON THE MOUND LHP Payton Tolle makes his fifth start of the season, sporting a 1-1 record with a 1.96 ERA. His last start came on July 26 against Richmond, throwing 5.0 innings of one-run ball (earned) while giving up two hits, one walk, and striking out four.







