August 5, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS DROP SERIES FINALE TO ALTOONA 11-4 The Portland Sea Dogs (15-17, 49-50) fell in the series finale to the Altoona Curve (18-14, 49-52) 11-4 on Sunday afternoon. Portland trailed 3-0 heading into the bottom of the first. Max Ferguson cranked a leadoff double and then scored on a flyout coupled with a throwing error to cut the deficit to 3-1. In the bottom of the second, Karson Simas doubled and then scored on an RBI single by Juan Chacon to trim the Sea Dogs deficit to 3-2. Portland scratched two runs across in the bottom of the ninth. Chacon laced a single and then advanced to second via an error. The next batter, Ferguson peppered an RBI double to score Chacon and cut the deficit to 11-3. A batter later, Caden Rose reached on a fielder's choice coupled with a missed catch error that allowed Ferguson to score which made the game 11-4.

FERGUSON NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK (7/28-8/3) Sea Dogs utility man Max Ferguson appeared in six games during the week, hitting .438 (7-for-16) with three doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, five walks, and a stolen base. He led the league with a .571 OBP, a 1.571 OPS, and tied for first with a 1.000 SLG. He also tied for first with eight RBI and three doubles, tied for second with five walks, and ranked third with his .438 average for the week. Ferguson has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games.

BLEIS STAYS HOT Sea Dogs OF Miguel Bleis hasn't been phased by the transition from High-A to Double-A. After being promoted on 8/1, Bleis is currently hitting .333 (2-for-6) with two doubles, an RBI, and a walk. Before his promotion, he was slashing .226 (65-for-287) with 15 doubles, one triple, and a team-high 13 home runs while adding 41 RBI. Bleis is currently ranked as the No.12 overall prospect in Boston's farm system.

ROSARIO IS RED HOT Sea Dogs catcher Ronald Rosario has been on fire at the plate as of late. In his last 11 games, the Venezuelan native is hitting .351 (13-for-27) with two doubles, three home runs, seven RBI, and has walked five times. During the stretch, Rosario has recorded three multi-hit games with one of those being a multi-home run performance (7/26 @ Richmond).

LAST SEASON VERSUS THE SENATORS Harrisburg and Portland tied the season series of six games in Harrisburg 3-3 (8/27-9/1) during the 2024 season. The Senators took the first two games of the series, before the Sea Dogs took an 8-0 victory in game three, and a 6-3 win in game four, before taking the series finale 9-1.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 5, 2012 - After being traded at the July 31st deadline for former Sea Dogs Lars Anderson, knuckleballer Steven Wright makes his lone Sea Dogs appearance, going six innings on 5 hits and one run to earn the win...Wright was traded by Cleveland with the Akron Aeros in town on July 31st...Andrew Bailey tossed one inning in a MLB Rehab appearance.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins makes his 12th start of the season, sporting a 3-2 record with a 2.59 ERA. His last start came on July 29 against Altoona, throwing 4.2 innings of two-run ball (all earned) while giving up three hits, four walks, and striking out eight.







Eastern League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.