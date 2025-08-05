Yankees Promote RHP Ben Hess to Double-A Somerset
August 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have promoted RHP Ben Hess to the Double-A Somerset Patriots. He is expected to make his debut for the team as the starter for Wednesday night's 6:35 pm game at TD Bank Ballpark against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets).
Hess, the Yankees No. 7 prospect, was the organization's first round pick (26 overall) in the 2024 MLB Draft out Alabama.
In his first professional season, Hess is 4-3 with a 3.51 ERA and 94 K over 66.2 IP in 15 games started this year for High-A Hudson Valley. His 94 K are tied for seventh among Yankees minor leaguers this season.
With the addition of Hess, Somerset's active roster now includes five of the Yankees top 10 prospects and eight of the organization's top 30 prospect. The Patriots' starting rotation now features four of the Yankees top 10 prospects with Carlos Lagrange (No. 2), Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (No. 6), Ben Hess (No. 7) and Brock Selvidge (No. 10).
