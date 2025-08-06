Hess Strikes Out Four in Debut in Patriots Loss to Binghamton Wednesday

August 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Ben Hess

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game two of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Wednesday by a score of 6-1.

RHP Ben Hess (4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 K) was tabbed with the loss in his Double-A debut. Hess ranks fourth among active Yankee minor leaguers with 98 strikeouts this season.

CF Jace Avina (1-for-4, RBI, K) ripped an RBI single in the first inning.

SS George Lombard Jr. (2-for-4, R, 2 K) picked up the lone multi-hit game for the Patriots, including a leadoff triple in the first inning, and scored Somerset's only run.

Lombard Jr. is second among Yankee minor leaguers in R (69), tied for third in 3 (5) and ninth in OBP (.367) and XBH (31).

