Clifford's Third Multi-Homer Game Leads Binghamton Past Somerset

August 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - First baseman Ryan Clifford belted two home runs and led the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (24-11, 69-33) to a 6-1 win over the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

In the second inning, Clifford (2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, K) hit a leadoff home run off right-hander Ben Hess (0-1), which tied the game 1-1. It marked Clifford's 22nd home run of the season.

In the seventh inning, Clifford smoked a line-drive solo home run to right field with two outs and put the Ponies ahead 6-1. The home run traveled 399 feet and had an exit velocity of 113.6 miles per hour. It marked Clifford's 23rd home run of the year and his third multi-home run game of the season and seventh of his career. The 22-year-old's other multi-homer games this season were on July 23 at Reading and July 8 vs. Altoona.

Clifford leads Double-A and ranks fifth in Minor League Baseball with 23 home runs. Only four hitters in the minor leagues have hit more home runs than Clifford this season.

With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the fifth, Binghamton exploded for four runs and took a 5-1 lead. The frame was highlighted by left fielder Carson Benge's (1-for-5, 3 RBI, R, 2B) bases-clearing three-run double and center fielder Nick Morabito's RBI double. Catcher Kevin Parada (2-for-3, R, 2B, BB) led off with a walk, second baseman William Lugo hit a one-out single, and shortstop Jett Williams (2-for-4, R, 2B) drew a walk to load the bases for Benge, who now has 23 runs batted in across 28 games with Double-A Binghamton.

Somerset (21-14, 56-48) got on the board two batters into the bottom of the first against right-hander Luis Moreno. Shortstop George Lombard Jr. hit a leadoff triple and center fielder Jace Avina followed with an RBI single.

Moreno recorded a season-high four innings pitched and allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts. Binghamton's bullpen was spotless. Right-hander Trey McLoughlin (2-0) returned from the injured list and earned the victory and recorded three strikeouts over a hitless and scoreless fifth inning, which marked his first appearance since May 16. Right-hander Ben Simon made his Double-A debut and recorded one strikeout over two scoreless frames. Right-hander TJ Shook tossed the final two innings with three strikeouts and did not allow a run.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game road series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Thursday at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Clifford recorded his team-leading 28th multi-hit game and 17th multi-RBI game...Williams recorded his 23rd multi-hit game...Benge recorded his seventh multi-RBI game...Parada recorded his 15th multi-hit game...Third baseman Nick Lorusso (2-for-4, SB) extended his hit streak to 10 games and recorded his 19th multi-hit game.







