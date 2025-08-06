Balanced Effort Leads Fightin Phils to Matinee Victory

August 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Manchester, NH) - It was an all-around effort on both ends for the Reading Fightin Phils (14-21; 39-63) as they rolled to an 8-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-18; 45-58) on Wednesday afternoon from Delta Dental Stadium. With the win, the Fightin Phils snap a four-game losing skid and even this week's series with the Fisher Cats.

The Fightin Phils wasted no time striking in the top of the first inning. Aidan Miller led off the game with a double and stole third base, his 40th steal of the season. Miller became the first R-Phil to steal 40 bases in a season since Quintin Berry in 2009. Carson DeMartini walked and stole second base, the first of three stolen bases for DeMartini on the day, which matched a season-high for him. Two batters later, Paul McIntosh doubled to score both Miller and DeMartini and put Reading up 2-0.

New Hampshire struck back with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Charles McAdoo reached on a one-out double and Je'Von Ward doubled two batters later to score McAdoo and cut the deficit in half. From there, Wil Crowe (W, 3-2) was strong. The veteran right-hander went five innings, allowing one run on four hits, with two strikeouts, bouncing back after a tough outing at Hartford last week.

Reading then added two more runs in the top of the third innings. DeMartini singled and proceeded to steal second and third base. Felix Reyes followed with a single to score DeMartini and make it a 3-1 lead for the Fightin Phils. Reyes then stole second base and moved to third on a single from Nick Dunn. Dylan Campbell followed with an infield single to plate Reyes and make it a 4-1 advantage for Reading.

New Hampshire starter Rafael Sanchez (L, 2-6) lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, with a pair of strikeouts in the loss.

The Fightin Phils then continued to pile on with a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Campbell led off the inning with a single and swiped second base, his seventh steal of the season. With one out, Leandro Pineda lifted his sixth home run of the season to make it 6-1. Reading added another run in the seventh and ninth innings to extend it to 8-1. Dunn singled home Reyes in the seventh, then Dunn hit his third home run with Reading in the top of the ninth.

Behind Crowe, Gabriel Barbosa fired two-scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out two. Andrew Walling fired a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Tommy McCollum finished off the victory in the top of the ninth.

With a leadoff double in the first, Miller extended his hitting streak to eight games. Reyes and Campbell each had two hits, while Dunn chipped in three of Reading's 11 hits on the afternoon. So far this week, the Fightin Phils have 25 hits through two games. McIntosh, Dunn and Pineda all drove in two runs in the victory. In total, Reading swiped seven bags, a season high and the R-Phils most in a game since swiping nine on July 23, 2024, also at New Hampshire.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. RHP Griff McGarry will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Trey Yesavage for New Hampshire. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

