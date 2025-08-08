Reading Rallies to Take Game Four against New Hampshire

(Manchester, NH) - The Reading Fightin Phils (16-21; 41-63) rallied from a two-run deficit to take down the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-20; 45-60) 5-3 in the fourth game of the series. The Fightin Phils now lead the series 3-1 heading into the last two games of the matchup.

The Fightin Phils continued the trend of early scoring with Aidan Miller running home on a groundout from Carson DeMartini. Aidan Miller doubled during his time at bat then stole his 42nd base of the season which set him up to score.

New Hampshire responded quickly in the top of the second. Cade Doughty singled then got to second on a throwing error by Carson DeMartini. Gabriel Martinez walked and Alex De Jesus singled, loading the bases. An RBI single from Dasan Brown scored Doughty followed by a sac fly from Robert Brooks that scored Martinez. Victor Arias finished up the scoring with an RBI double and the Fisher Cats took a 3-1 lead.

Dylan Campbell chipped away at New Hampshire's lead in the top of the fourth with a two-out solo home run. That marked Campbell's fourth home run of the season, and got the Fightin Phils within one.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the seventh inning as it was all Reading for the rest of the night. Dylan Campbell doubled on his second hit of the night, then proceeded to steal third and finally made it home thanks to a sac fly from Zach Arnold. That tied the game 3-3.

Reading continued their push in the top of the eighth by adding two more runs. Aidan Miller and Carson DeMartini both singled and Miller advanced to third. Felix Reyes hit a sac fly that scored Miller. A wild pitch got DeMartini to second and Caleb Ricketts followed with an RBI double that scored DeMartini. The Fightin Phils regained the lead 5-3.

Strong pitching from both Eiberson Castellano (W, 3-1) and Andrew Walling (S, 5) kept New Hampshire from adding to their score and the Fightin Phils secured the win in game four. Aidan Miller, Carson DeMartini, Caleb Ricketts and Dylan Campbell all ended the night with multi-hits. Estibenzon Jimenez capped off his appearance on the mound with a season-high 10 strikeouts in the win. Conor Larkin (4-4) took the loss for the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 6:35 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. RHP Chuck King will start for Reading, and he will go opposite TBA for New Hampshire. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

