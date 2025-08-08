Wishkoski Homers Twice in 8-3 Squirrels Win

August 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - Justin Wishkoski hit a pair of two-run homers and the Richmond Flying Squirrels rolled to an 8-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Friday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (40-63, 19-17 second half) have won three-of-four this week against the SeaWolves (62-43, 17-19) and are now 1.5 games behind first-place Altoona.

In the top of the first inning, Bo Davidson led off with a single and later scored on a two-out hit by Victor Bericoto for a 1-0 Richmond lead against Erie starter Jaden Hamm (Loss, 2-3).

The Flying Squirrels added two in the third for a 3-0 lead. Bericoto bounced into a fielder's choice to bring home a run and a second scored on a throwing error by SeaWolves second baseman Max Anderson.

In the fourth, Wishkoski belted a two-run homer to open a 5-0 lead. Bericoto picked up his third RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 6-0.

John Michael Bertrand (Win, 5-8) threw five scoreless innings and allowed three hits. He has allowed one run in his last four starts, spanning 21.1 innings. Since May 4, he has posted a 2.15 ERA (20 ER/83.2) in 15 starts.

Erie broke the shutout in the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff homer by Justice Bigbie. Danny Serretti hit an RBI triple and Anderson plated a run with a single to cut the Richmond lead to 6-3.

Wishkoski hit his second two-run homer of the game, his fourth home run with Richmond this year, in the eighth to extend the lead to 8-3.

With two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth, Jake Holton hit a single to left, Carter Howell threw out Anderson at the plate and Adrian Sugastey threw out Josue Briceño attempting to retreat to second base to end the game.

The series continues on Saturday night. Left-hander Joe Whitman (3-8, 5.12) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie left-hander Andrew Sears. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond next Tuesday through Sunday to face the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







