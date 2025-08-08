Erie Falters in Hamm's Return

August 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (17-19, 62-43 overall) fell, 8-3, to Richmond (19-17, 40-63) on Friday.

Jaden Hamm returned from the Injured List and started for Erie. In the first inning, Bo Davidson led off with a single and scored on a two-out, RBI single from Victor Bericoto to make it 1-0.

Richmond loaded the bases against Hamm with one out in the third inning. Bericoto hit a grounder to second base. Max Anderson, attempting to turn a double play, errantly threw to first base, allowing two runs to score on the fielder's choice and error. Richmond led 3-0.

In the fourth, Justin Wishkoski hit a two-run home run against Hamm to make it 5-0.

Hamm (L, 2-3) lasted four innings for Erie in his return. He allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits and two walks. Hamm struck out a pair of hitters.

Travis Kuhn made his SeaWolves debut in the fifth inning. After a pair of singles began the inning, Bericoto hit a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0.

Erie could not score in five innings against John Michael Bertrand (W, 5-8). In the seventh, Justice Bigbie slammed a solo home run against Cameron Pferrer, making it 6-1. Roberto Campos followed with a walk, which ended Pferrer's outing and brought in Ian Villers. Danny Serretti greeted him with an RBI triple, scoring Campos to make it 6-2. With two out, Max Anderson scored Serretti with a line-drive single to make it 6-3.

In the top of the eighth against Carlos Peña, Wishkoski drove his second two-run homer of the game to make it 8-3.

Josue Briceño was on base four times for Erie. He singled and drew three walks.

Erie and Richmond continue the series on Saturday at UPMC Park. Andrew Sears will make his Double-A debut against Joe Whitman at 6:05 p.m.

