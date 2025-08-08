Valdez, Gourson Go Back-To-Back in Extra Inning Loss

August 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the ninth Esmerlyn Valdez and Duce Gourson hit back-to-back home runs on consecutive pitches, but Hartford hung on for 3-2 win over the Curve in ten innings in front of 5,256 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Friday night.

Valdez, who smacked his first Double-A homer to lead off the ninth inning, also drew two walks and singled in Friday night's game. Gourson also drew two walks in addition to his game-tying homer in the ninth inning.

After Altoona tied the game at two, they left two men on base to end the ninth inning and sent the game to extras. Hartford scored their placed runner on a fly ball out and a wild pitch in the top of the tenth against Ryan Harbin. Harbin tossed two innings in relief and allowed two runs, one earned and struck out a pair.

The Curve failed to get their placed runner home in the bottom of the tenth, leaving two men aboard to end the game.

Wilber Dotel tossed six innings for the sixth time this season and second consecutive start. Dotel allowed one unearned run, which crossed home in the third inning, and allowed just four hits with two walks. Dotel struck out a pair on 84 pitches before handing the ball off to Tyler Samaniego. Samaniego turned in one of his best relief outings in his Curve career, earning five strikeouts in two scoreless frames.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Alessandro Ercolani is slated to start for Altoona with LHP Ben Shields on the bump for the Yard Goats.

