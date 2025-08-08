Fisher Cats Look to Snap Slide Behind Yeager

August 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-19, 46-59) and the Reading Fightin Phils (15-21, 40-63) continue their six-game series with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Friday night.

LAST NIGHT

The Fisher Cats dropped their second game in a row to the Fightin Phils in extra innings on Thursday night, 4-3. After Reading took an early 2-0 lead, New Hampshire scored three unanswered thanks to Je'Von Ward's two-run homer and Jackson Hornung's run-scoring single.

New Hampshire brought the winning run to third base in the bottom of the 10th and 11th innings, but could not convert as Reading broke through on Felix Reyes' sacrifice fly in the top of the 12th frame.

Ward cracked his third Double-A homer and second of the week in the bottom of the fourth inning. Victor Arias set up Ward's blast with a lead-off triple, and the center fielder went on to go 4-for-5 with two triples and two singles. Making his return to the lineup, Hornung posted a two-hit game with a double.

Alek Manoah continued his rehab assignment with New Hampshire and surrendered two runs on five hits while walking three and striking out two over three innings of work. Geison Urbaez and Devereaux Harrison recorded scoreless relief outings as Urbaez tossed three blank frames and Harrison pitched a scoreless top of the seventh and eighth innings.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Chay Yeager (0-0, 4.70) will make his first career Double-A start for the Fisher Cats on Friday night. The righty joined the Fisher Cats from High-A Vancouver on July 8 and has appeared in six games out of New Hampshire's bullpen. Yeager has allowed four runs over his first 7-2/3 innings with New Hampshire, with nine punchouts to three walks. He started the year with the Canadians and went 4-2 with a 1.77 earned run average across 35-2/3 innings of work at High-A. Yeager was drafted by Toronto in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft, out of Pasco-Hernando State JC, and started his professional career in the Florida Complex League at the end of the 2023 season. Friday night will be Yeager's 80th career minor league appearance and the first pro start of his career.

Estibenzon Jimenez (2-3, 5.77 ERA) gets the ball for his eighth R-Phils start this season. The 23-year-old joined Reading on July 6 after making 14 appearances with High-A Jersey Shore. The righty went 5-2 with a 5.09 earned run average with 56 strikeouts over 53 innings pitched in 14 appearances and six starts for the BlueClaws. Each of Jimenez's seven outings for the R-Phils have been starts, allowing 22 earned runs over his first 34-1/3 innings pitched at the Double-A level. Native of San Felipe, Venezuela, Jimenez signed with the Phillies as an international free agent in November of 2019 and made his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League during the 2021 season.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 8, 2012- The Fisher Cats picked up 13 hits and won 8-3 at Erie. John Tolisano hit a pair of homers, and Brad Glenn smacked a three-run shot in the ninth as the pair combined for six RBIs. In a rehab start, Blue Jay right-hander Brandon Morrow allowed two earned runs in five innings for the win.

WHAT'S NEXT?

New Hampshire and Reading meet again for a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Saturday night. The R-Phils send Chuck King (5-5, 4.76 ERA) to the hill for his second start against New Hampshire this season and the Fisher Cats' starter for Saturday is to be determined.







