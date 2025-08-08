Akron Wins Fifth Straight by Topping Chesapeake, 4-3

August 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Alfonsin Rosario launched his first Double-A home run to lead the Akron RubberDucks past the Chesapeake Baysox 4-3 on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron jumped ahead in the bottom of the first. Travis Bazzana walked to open the frame. Two batter later, Rosario launched a two-run home run to the FirstEnergy power alley to make it 2-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Rodney Boone was sharp in his first start off the injured list. The left-hander allowed just one baserunner, a second inning walk, and struck out two over two scoreless innings. Tommy Mace followed Boone with 5.2 innings allowing just one run while striking out five. Alaska Abney struck out the only batter he faced. Ross Carver struck out one and allowed two runs in the ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks added in the third. Bazzana singled to open the inning before back-to-back walks loaded the bases. Joe Lampe lifted a sac-fly to score Bazzana and make the lead 3-0 Akron. The RubberDucks added another in the sixth. Lampe opened the inning with a double before coming around to score on a Cameron Barstad single to put Akron ahead 4-0.

Notebook

Akron's five game winning streak is tied for the team's longest of the second half and one win away from tying their season long of six straight wins from June 13-19...Barstad picked up his fifth hit and second RBI of the series...Bazzana extended his on-base streak to nine games...Game Time: 2:27...Attendance: 6,977.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Saturday, August 8 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Yorman Gómez (2-0, 0.68 ERA) will face Chesapeake right-hander Alex Pham (0-1, 3.42 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







