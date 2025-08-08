Baysox Rally Late, But Fall Just Short Against the RubberDucks on Friday Night

AKRON, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, saw their comeback effort fall just short on Friday night, as Chesapeake fell 4-3 to the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from Canal Park.

The Baysox (12-25, 43-61) fell behind early. A first-inning two-run home run from the RubberDucks' Alfonsin Rosario opened the scoring. Akron (18-19, 61-44) added on an additional run in the third. Two walks and a single loaded the bases before a sacrifice fly made it 3-0 RubberDucks. Those three runs were issued to the tab of right-hander Nestor German (L, 3-6,) who got the start for Chesapeake and went five innings, striking out four.

The RubberDucks tacked on one more run in the sixth on a pair of hits. Right-handers Tyson Neighbors and Carter Rustad held serve the rest of the way for the Baysox, which each contributing a scoreless inning.

The Baysox comeback charge was led, in most part, by Adam Retzbach, who reached four times and finished a triple shy of the cycle on Friday. Retzbach had the lone Baysox hit - a double in the fifth inning - entering play in the seventh. He launched a towering solo home run to left field for his team leading 11th home run and 41st RBI of the season to get the Baysox on the board. The Retzbach homer was the lone blemish on the line of Akron's Tommy Mace (W, 10-6), who went five and two-thirds innings of bulk relief.

Chesapeake showed plenty of fight, staring a 4-1 defect in the face entering the ninth. Back-to-back one-out hits from Retzbach and Aron Estrada brought up Anthony Servideo, who tripled off the wall to the right of center field, plating both Retzbach and Estrada to make it a one-run game. Following a strikeout and a walk, the Baysox had the tying run on third and the winning run on base for Doug Hodo. The stage was set, but RubberDucks right-hander Ross Carver (S, 2) was just able to shut the door, as Hodo flew out to deep left field, with Akron's left-fielder Joe Lampe making a running grab on the warning track to end the game.

Chesapeake continues its six-game series in Akron on Saturday, with RHP Alex Pham (0-1, 3.42 ERA) set to get the ball for the Baysox. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Canal Park.

