Sea Dogs Battered by Senators, 9-1

August 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (16-20, 50-53) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (17-19, 51-54) 9-1 on Friday evening at FNB Field. The Sea Dogs moved to 17-19 in the second half, and currently sit tied for fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Trailing Harrisburg 1-0 entering the top of the fourth, the Sea Dogs tied the game on a solo home run by Marvin Alcantara (1).

Harrisburg started the scoring in the bottom of the first on a solo home run from Phillip Glasser (6) which gave the Senators a 1-0 lead.

The Senators took the lead back in the bottom of the fifth inning, putting up three runs capped off by two RBI singles from Kevin Made and Sam Brown to take a 4-1 advantage.

Harrisburg added to their lead again in the bottom of the sixth. Johnathan Thomas singled and then stole second base to start the inning. After Glasser reached on a throwing, a double steal was executed to move both runners into scoring position. Following Made drawing a walk to load the bases, Branden Boissiere laced a two-run single to make the score 6-1.

The Senators put up three more runs in the bottom of the eighth. Glasser singled and then moved to second on a single from Made. The next batter Boissiere singled to load the bases. The next batter Cayden Wallace walked to score Glasser and made the game 7-1. In the following at-bat, Sam Brown was plunked to bring in Made to score to increase the lead to 8-1. Then Delino Deshields grounded out to score Boissiere to make the score 9-1.

RHP Hyun IL-Choi (5-4, 4.38 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 innings allowing one earned run on three hits while tallying a strikeout. LHP Dalton Rogers (2-4, 4.68 ERA) was given the loss pitching 4.1 innings allowing four earned runs while walking four and striking out six.

The Sea Dogs will continue their road trip against the Senators tomorrow Friday August 8, First pitch is slated for 6:00 PM at FNB Field. RHP Reidis Sena (4-2, 3.71 ERA) will start on the bump for Portland. Harrisburg's probable starter has yet to be announced.

