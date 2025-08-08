Yesavage Fans Nine as Losing Skid Slides to Three Games

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-20, 45-60) fell to the Reading Fightin Phils (15-21, 40-63) at Delta Dental Stadium on Friday night, 5-3. The Fisher Cats scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 3-1 lead, but were held to one hit over the final six innings to drop their third game in a row.

Making his first career professional start, New Hampshire's Chay Yeager surrendered one run on two hits with two strikeouts over two innings of work. After Yeager opened the contest, right-hander Trey Yesavage entered in the top of the third and went on to match his Double-A high with nine punchouts over five innings pitched. In his eighth start with New Hampshire, Yesavage gave up two runs on four hits and no walks. Reliever Conor Larkin (L, 4-4) surrendered two runs on three hits in one inning of work, and righty Johnathan Lavallee picked up two punchouts in one relief frame.

Tonight's top takeaways:

RHP Trey Yesavage matches Double-A high nine strikeouts

RHP Johnathan Lavallee racks up two punchouts in scoreless relief outing

OF Je'Von Ward extends hit streak to six games

INF Cade Doughty knocks pair of singles, goes 2-for-4

Reading starter Estibenzon Jimenez collected a new Double-A high 10 strikeouts and recorded a quality start after allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings pitched. Righty Eiberson Castellano (W, 3-1) fired two scoreless innings of relief before Andrew Walling (S, 5) dealt a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

After Reading jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, New Hampshire responded by loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the second inning. Center fielder Dasan Brown singled in one run to tie the game before catcher Robert Brooks put the Cats ahead on a sacrifice fly. Designated hitter Victor Arias followed by knocking a single to give New Hampshire a 3-1 lead.

The Fisher Cats led off the bottom of the third inning with back-to-back singles from left fielder Je'Von Ward and shortstop Cade Doughty. The Fisher Cats stranded both runners on base and were held to one hit across the next six frames. Ward's single moved his hit streak to six games while Doughty went on to go 2-for-4.

The R-Phils cut New Hampshire's deficit to 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning on a solo homer from center fielder Dylan Campbell. Reading put two runners on to start the top of the eighth inning before left fielder Felix Reyes tied the game with a sacrifice fly and designated hitter Caleb Rickets doubled to extend the Fightin Phils' lead to 5-3.

Trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, pinch-hitter Charles McAdoo roped a double but was left stranded in scoring position as the Fisher Cats fell, 5-3.

The series moves into the weekend with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Saturday night. Right-hander Chuck King (5-5, 4.76 ERA) gets the nod for Reading and New Hampshire's starter is to be determined.

The series concludes on Sunday, August 10 at 1:35 PM EDT as the first 1,000 fans in attendance will go home with a Golden Glove Dasan Brown bobblehead, courtesy of Northeast Delta Dental.

New Hampshire checks out of the Granite State for the next two weeks, and kick-start a back-to-back road trip with a six-game series in Binghamton. The Fisher Cats meet the Akron RubberDucks for their lone series of 2025, beginning Tuesday, August 19.

