Martin Crushes 10th Home Run in Patriots Loss to Binghamton Friday

August 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots center fielder Garrett Martin

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game four of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Friday by a score of 5-2.

Somerset scored in the first inning for the third straight game, going 0-3 in such contests. The Patriots drop to 2-8 against the Rumble Ponies this season, their lowest winning percentage against Northeast Division teams.

With an attendance of 7,760, the Patriots played in front of their 17th sellout at TD Bank Ballpark this season.

LHP Brock Selvidge (5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 K) was tabbed with the loss in his ninth start of the season with Somerset.

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) faced one over the minimum and tallied a strikeout in the eighth inning.

Diaz made his 33rd appearance of the season, tied for the Somerset team lead (L. Pacheco, D. Watson). Since 5/11, Diaz has allowed 2 ER in 24 appearances, over which he has thrown 29.0 IP, allowing 12 H, 0 HR, 12 BB and recording 25 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 0.64 ERA, a 0.83 WHIP and a .126 AVG.

CF Garrett Martin (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, BB, K) slammed a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Martin's home run registered an exit velocity of 113.2 mph and traveled 40 feet. Martin extended his hitting streak to four games over which he is 5-for-15 (.333/.412/.600) with 2 R, 2 XBH (1 2B, 1 HR), 1 RBI, 2 BB and a 1.012 OPS.

