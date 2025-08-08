Martin Crushes 10th Home Run in Patriots Loss to Binghamton Friday
August 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game four of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Friday by a score of 5-2.
Somerset scored in the first inning for the third straight game, going 0-3 in such contests. The Patriots drop to 2-8 against the Rumble Ponies this season, their lowest winning percentage against Northeast Division teams.
With an attendance of 7,760, the Patriots played in front of their 17th sellout at TD Bank Ballpark this season.
LHP Brock Selvidge (5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 K) was tabbed with the loss in his ninth start of the season with Somerset.
RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) faced one over the minimum and tallied a strikeout in the eighth inning.
Diaz made his 33rd appearance of the season, tied for the Somerset team lead (L. Pacheco, D. Watson). Since 5/11, Diaz has allowed 2 ER in 24 appearances, over which he has thrown 29.0 IP, allowing 12 H, 0 HR, 12 BB and recording 25 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 0.64 ERA, a 0.83 WHIP and a .126 AVG.
CF Garrett Martin (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, BB, K) slammed a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Martin's home run registered an exit velocity of 113.2 mph and traveled 40 feet. Martin extended his hitting streak to four games over which he is 5-for-15 (.333/.412/.600) with 2 R, 2 XBH (1 2B, 1 HR), 1 RBI, 2 BB and a 1.012 OPS.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots center fielder Garrett Martin
Eastern League Stories from August 8, 2025
- Baysox Rally Late, But Fall Just Short Against the RubberDucks on Friday Night - Chesapeake Baysox
- Yesavage Fans Nine as Losing Skid Slides to Three Games - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Reading Rallies to Take Game Four against New Hampshire - Reading Fightin Phils
- Valdez, Gourson Go Back-To-Back in Extra Inning Loss - Altoona Curve
- Senators Roll to 9-1 Win over Portland Friday Night - Harrisburg Senators
- Martin Crushes 10th Home Run in Patriots Loss to Binghamton Friday - Somerset Patriots
- Erie Falters in Hamm's Return - Erie SeaWolves
- Santucci Shines, Clifford Continues Dominance in Binghamton's Win in Somerset - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Wishkoski Homers Twice in 8-3 Squirrels Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Yard Goats Win 3-2 in 10 Innings - Hartford Yard Goats
- August 8, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fisher Cats Look to Snap Slide Behind Yeager - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Martin Crushes 10th Home Run in Patriots Loss to Binghamton Friday
- Lombard Jr. and Hardman Go Deep in Diners Loss to Binghamton Thursday
- Hess Strikes Out Four in Debut in Patriots Loss to Binghamton Wednesday
- Carlos Lagrange Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for July
- Rodriguez Cruz Cruises Past Binghamton With Seven Scoreless in Win Tuesday Afternoon