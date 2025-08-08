August 8, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS WALKED OFF BY SENATORS 5-4 ON THURSDAY NIGHT Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (16-19, 50-52) were walked off by the Harrisburg Senators (16-19, 50-54) 5-4 on Thursday evening at FNB Field. Trailing Harrisburg 4-3 entering the top of the ninth, Portland tied the game. Brooks Brannon led off the inning with a single and then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Miller. The next batter Karson Simas singled Brannon to third. Ahbram Liendo followed with an RBI single to score the game-tying run. The Senators retaliated in the bottom of the ninth. With one out, Joe Naranjo drew a walk. The next batter Maxwell Romero Jr. hit a line drive to right field, Naranjo was thrown out trying to take third base for the second out. During the play, Romero Jr. moved to second and then scored on a throwing error at second to win the game 5-4. RHP Jorge Juan (1-2, 3.22 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.2 innings allowing one unearned run while walking two and striking out three.

THORN IN THE SENATORS SIDE Sea Dogs infielder Ahbram Liendo has put a hurting on Harrisburg's pitching staff going 2-4 with two RBI in Thursday night's walkoff loss to the Senators. Liendo also peppered a game-tying RBI single in the top of the ninth. In three games against the Senators this season, Liendo is hitting .556 (5-for-9) with three RBI, two walks, and four stolen bases. He is currently riding a four-game hitting streak (August 3-present). On the year, Liendo is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 23 RBI, and leads the team with 33 stolen bases.

BLEIS UP Sea Dogs OF Miguel Bleis has been on a hot start since his promotion to Double-A on 8/1. Boston's 12th ranked prospect has registered a hit in all but one of his five games with the Sea Dogs so far. With Portland, he is currently riding a two-game hitting streak while slashing .235 (4-for-17) with three doubles, one home run, two RBI, two walks, and a stolen base.

T-MILLY TALLIES TWO Sea Dogs first basemen Tyler Miller went 2-3 with a run scored in Thursday night's loss. It was Miller's seventh multi-hit performance this season. The former Auburn Tiger has also jacked six home runs on the year and is due for a big fly. His last home run came back on May 17th in Somerset. In his last three game, Miller is hitting .273 with a double and a walk.

BRANNON'S BIG NIGHT Sea Dogs catcher Brooks Brannon went 2-4 with two runs scored in Thursday's loss. In his last five games, Brannon has posted two multi-hit performances for five hits, one of them being a double while adding an RBI.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 8, 2009 - Portland plays their second career game at Fenway Park, defeating the Bowie Baysox 3-2...Jason Place homered over the Green Monster and finished with 3 RBI...Ryne Miller earned his first Double-A win, hurling two scoreless innings of relief.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers makes his 10th start of the season (13th appearances) sporting a 2-3 record with a 4.39 ERA. His last start came on August 1 against Altoona, throwing 6.0 shutout innings while giving up four hits, two walks, and striking out seven.







Eastern League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.